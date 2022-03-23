Author, philanthropist Tony Robbins tells Tucker Carlson how suffering cultivated compassion: 'It shifted me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tucker Carlson sat down with Tony Robbins, an American author, speaker and philanthropist, about this new book "Life Force." In the Fox Nation interview, Robbins explained how suffering and his difficult childhood cultivated a powerful sense of compassion for others.

Robbins told Carlson he had experienced incredible pain in his spine for 14 years when a doctor told him, "life as you know it is over." He was diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis, and the doctor warned an additional injury could result in him being quadriplegic.

He turned to stem cells from a newborn’s placenta to repair the damage to his spine without the use of fetal tissue. Within one week of his treatment, Robbins said he felt no pain in his spine for the first time in almost a decade and a half.

"So then I started finding out that these kind of breakthroughs we've seen in technology, where you're doubling in power in 18 months and cutting in price, that's happening to our bodies because we're all code," he said on "Tucker Carlson Today."

"I became a total evangelist," he said.

Robbins’ goal, based on the compassion that was rooted in his upbringing, became to help extend the length and improve the quality of people’s lives.

"I went through a really rough childhood, and it made me care about other people because I knew what suffering was like," he said.

"Would I really be out feeding everybody if I had been well-fed? I don’t know."

When Robbins was 11 years old, a stranger provided him with a Thanksgiving dinner. He called the moment life-changing.

"If strangers care about me, I wanted to care about strangers," he said. "It shifted me."

Robbins’ book, "Life Force," is a collection of research, stories and advancements in medicine that all readers can use to transform and improve the quality of their own lives.

The author has delivered speeches in more than 100 countries and learned that all humans, despite differences in values, cultures and beliefs, have the same problems and needs that aren’t being met.

"I think suffering makes you – it either makes you really not care about people and focus on yourself, or it makes you have more compassion for what all human beings go through," he said.

"And for me, fortunately, it was the latter."

