Tomi Lahren: Why Dems don't want to talk about the Texas church shooting

Sunday morning's Texas church shooting is proof for why Americans need the Second Amendment, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Tuesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Dean Cain, Griff Jenkins and Rachel Campos-Duffy, Lahren said that the only way to "root out evil" is for "good people to stand up, step up, and do what they have been trained to do."

Two men were killed when a gunman opened fire Sunday at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. More than 240 parishioners were inside. Within seconds, he was shot to death by two congregants who fired back.

"It's not just for hunting. It's not just for recreation. It's for incidents just like this," said Lahren.

"Well, you have a lot of Democrats and a lot of anti-gun rights advocates being very quiet right now because they don't want to talk about what happened in Texas," she noted. "Because they know that it's a win for the Second Amendment and they know that it's exactly why gun rights advocates talk about the Second Amendment and how important it is."

Lahren said that Democrats don't want to "fess up" and "own that" because "they know it doesn't do anything to their anti-gun narrative that they're going to be pushing all through this election cycle."

She added that states' gun-free zones neuter law-abiding citizens like the Texas churchgoers, adding that bad guys don't care about laws.

"If they cared about your laws, they would respect the laws in the book and not carry a shotgun into a church to destroy innocent lives," she told the "Friends" hosts.