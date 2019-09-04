Tomi Lahren: CA's Democratic leadership has 'blood on their hands' after conviction of illegal immigrant killer overturned

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren called out an apparent "double standard" in California's enforcement of gun laws after a California appeals court overturned an illegal gun possession conviction of an illegal immigrant who killed a woman in 2015.

"The state of California claims to crack down on guns except when they are in the hands of illegal immigrants who murder Americans. Un-freakin-believable," Lahren alleged on her Fox Nation show "First Thoughts."

Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate, a Mexican citizen who had been deported five times, was acquitted in November 2017 of first and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and assault with a semi-automatic weapon in the death of Kate Steinle. Garcia-Zarate was convicted of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case drew national attention and became a flashpoint in the debate over illegal immigration, as many activists tied Steinle's death to San Francisco's controversial sanctuary city policy.

On Friday, A California state appeals court overturned the lone conviction of illegal gun possession, saying the judge failed to give the jury the option of acquitting Garcia-Zarate on the theory that he possessed the weapon for only a moment.

"Of all the illegal immigrant coddling nonsense that comes out of this messed up state, that, right there is the biggest load of b.s. I have ever heard," said Lahren.

"You know who didn’t get a fair trial," Lahren continued, "Kate Steinle. Kate Steinle will be permanently separated from her family all because an illegal immigrant with several deportations and no right to be here was wandering the San Fransisco pier on July 7th, 2015 thanks to California’s asinine and completely irresponsible sanctuary state policy. "

Garcia-Zarate claimed he unwittingly picked up the gun, which was wrapped in a T-shirt, and it fired accidentally, but for Lahren, the case represented a larger issue.

"Where is the justice? For Kate Steinle? For her family? For the American people and legal immigrants who obey the laws and do our best to live in a state that prioritizes helping, shielding and rewarding felons, illegal immigrants, and illegal immigrant felons over protecting and serving its residents, Americans, and legal citizens," she asked.

"This is an absolute abomination and slap in the face to us all. I don’t care how liberal you are, even Democrats have to look at this miscarriage of justice and feel ashamed," said Lahren.

Lahren, who is also a resident of California, called on the Democratic leadership of the state to address the issue.

"Our Democratic leadership needs to answer for this. The illegal immigrant who murdered Kate Steinle might be off scot-free but our Democratic leaders and sanctuary state advocates have blood on their hands. What an embarrassment to California," she said.

On Tuesday, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California, David Anderson, said the federal prosecution of the illegal gun conviction would continue, and that "the state court ruling has no legal effect on the federal prosecution" against Garcia-Zarate.

“A repeatedly deported, previously convicted felon has no right to possess a firearm under federal law, even if California extends him sanctuary,” he said.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli tweeted Friday night, echoing Lahren's call for action.

"Kate Steinle was tragically killed because San Francisco proudly proclaims itself a sanctuary city," he wrote. "How many more innocents will die b4 [before] sanctuary cities stop harboring violent criminals? This defies common sense, public safety, & human decency. #NoJustice."

