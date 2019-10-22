Tomi Lahren: Gov. Newsom 'absolutely delusional' to claim CA homeless crisis is being solved

The homelessness crisis in California is only getting worse under the leadership of Democrats, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Tuesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Lahren said that Gov. Gavin Newsom's claims that leadership was fixing the homelessness in the Golden State are false.

"This is the biggest issue in the state and Governor Newsom is absolutely delusional to think that it is being solved," said Lahren. "It absolutely is not. I can tell you that because I see it every day."

At an event in San Francisco last week, Newsom said that "everyday" people were coming off the streets and their lives were being "radically changed for the better."

"The reason that this issue is becoming a bigger issue for Californians is because it's starting to impact those rich liberals who are starting to see that they don't want people living outside of their very expensive homes," Lahren told the "Friends" hosts.

"Unfortunately, we live in a state where when Democrats say something, people just take it as the gospel truth and they don't bother looking into it. They don't bother to realize that this problem has not gotten better in the last several years and it's getting far worse," she added.

A recent PPIC Survey shows California residents rank homelessness as a top issue alongside jobs and the economy. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, California was home to almost a quarter of the United States' homeless population in January of 2018.

"So, at some point, we don't want this to always be a partisan issue, but when your leaders are all Democrats: it's a partisan issue," she said. "And, part of the problem too is they don't want to crack down on the problem."

"Yes, we feel compassion for those people who are unsheltered, those people who are homeless," Lahren said. "But, at the end of the day, you have to ask yourself: why is California the state that is experiencing this problem to this extent?"

"We have the fourth or fifth largest economy in the world, and yet we're spending $100 million a year on illegal immigrant health care and even the residents in this state are saying homelessness is the number one problem," said Lahren.

"Something stinks here. Something's a problem. We need better leadership to address it," she concluded.