Tomi Lahren dubs Biden’s press conference an ‘incoherent, tone-deaf disaster’

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren ripped President Biden’s Wednesday press conference performance recapping year one in the White House on the latest episode of "Final Thoughts."

"Train wreck. Dumpster Fire. Gaslighting. Incoherent, tone-deaf disaster," Lahren described on her daily Fox Nation show. "That about sums up President Biden’s sixth solo press conference and, not coincidentally, his entire first year in office."

Lahren likened the event to a "slow-moving car crash" that she couldn’t divert her eyes from, and recalled being insulted by his impatience with the fact that he had to answer more questions than expected.

"Excuse me, Mr. President. It is your job, duty and responsibility to answer questions," she said. "Repeatedly commenting on how you don’t want to continue to do so, especially when you rarely, if ever, do, is so incredibly insulting to not only the press but the American people you supposedly represent."

"Biden’s laziness and unwillingness to do his job is almost as insulting as his ineptitude," she added.

Even though she is "no feminist," Lahren pointed out how the president became irritated with and spoke down to some female reporters in a "condescending" tone.

But that wasn’t the only time Biden lost his cool. Responding to RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Wegmann’s question regarding Biden’s address on voting rights, the president shouted back in response - which made Lahren question his fitness for office.

"That isn’t just a man angry about being asked a difficult question," she said. "That is quite clearly a man who does not have the mental capacity or coherence to be in the White House."

Aside from his "erratic demeanor," Lahren brought to light how there were no questions asked related to some of the nation’s greatest concerns, such as immigration at the border and spiking crime.

"Biden mentioned Russia potentially making a minor incursion into Ukraine, but what about the major incursion at our southern border?" she posited.

Despite Biden having "fibbed, fumbled and straight up lied" his way through the conference, as Lahren called it, the Fox Nation host took the initiative to answer the president’s incessant questioning of what Republicans stand for:

"Republicans are for: law and order, border enforcement, law enforcement, low taxes, election integrity, low regulation, personal health choice and freedom, school choice, in-person learning, parental involvement in their child's education. That's what we are for, Joe!" she said.



"Not only did you ‘overpromise’ the American people, you have failed us at every turn," she added.



"And you and your party will pay for it in votes and seats," Lahren predicted.