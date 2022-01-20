Rep. Stefanik claps back after Biden questions what GOP 'is for': Republicans are 'for the Constitution'

Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., hit back at President Biden on "Fox & Friends," providing an answer to his question during Wednesday night’s news conference where he asked, "What are Republicans for?"

"Let me tell you what we are for," she said. "We are for the Constitution. We are for lower taxes. We are for balanced budgets. We are for peace through strength and a strong military, not this weakness that Joe Biden has shown and is showing now."

The president claimed that five GOP senators have admitted to being in support of his agenda but refuse to back it to avoid defeat in their primary elections. Stefanik argued that this is plainly untrue since even members of his own party oppose some of his policies.

"Republicans across the country oppose Joe Biden’s agenda," she said. "But what’s more telling is the reason why his agenda has been torpedoed this past week is because Democrats in his own party oppose his agenda which has moved so far to the left."

Stefanik listed how not only did the president give a green light for Russia to attack Ukraine, which she considered an "attack on an ally" no matter the scale, but it’s also become "clear" that the Democrat agenda is "out of touch" with hardworking Americans.

"We have crisis after crisis one year into Joe Biden’s presidency," she said. "And there is a reason why his approval rating has fallen farther and faster than any other president in our nation’s history."

The American people have grown more and more frustrated with Biden’s plan to deploy massive spending and higher taxes, Stefanik explained, as the country still struggles to escape the coronavirus pandemic.

The president has also been scorned for leaning left of center after campaigning as a moderate and a unifier.

"The reality is the far left has control of the agenda and he has allowed that to happen," she said. "He has allowed the AOC’s, the Bernie Sanders’ to pull his agenda so far to the left. Again, the proof is in the polling."

Stefanik said the GOP will work hard to earn the support of the American people moving into November in order to be a "check on this reckless, reckless administration."