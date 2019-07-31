Tomi Lahren: 'Russia card' didn't work out, now Dems back to 'white supremacy' claims

After the Mueller hearings didn't turn out as they hoped, Democrats have returned to name-calling, labeling the president racist and his followers "white supremacists," Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren argued.

Appearing on "Fox and Friends" Wednesday, Lahren said the Democrats should take a lesson from Hillary Clinton facing backlash for famously calling Trump supporters a "basket of deplorables" during in 2016.

In the Democratic primary debate Tuesday, Senator Elizabeth Warren attacked president Trump for "promoting racism" and said it was time to "call white supremacy domestic terrorism."

"Were they not paying attention in 2016? That kind of talk does not work," Lahren said, adding that the "Russia card" hasn't worked for Democrats.

"The average American does not think that the biggest issue in this country is white supremacy -- but they're going to cling to that because that's all they have."

Democrats are "shifting the narrative to focus on what they want to focus on," Lahren explained, saying they're avoiding real talk about issues that face the country. She said if the left is going to call out threats from white supremacists, they should also call attention to Antifa.

