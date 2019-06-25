ABC's chief political analyst suggests Hillary was right about 'deplorables' in Trump's base

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was right to describe half of President Trump's supporters as deplorables, ABC's chief political analyst Matthew Dowd suggested Tuesday.

"With events over the last few years, and conduct and behavior we have seen, can someone explain to me how Hillary was wrong," he said, tweeting her previous comments. Dowd, who previously served on former President George W. Bush's 2004 re-election campaign, has been a vocal opponent of the president.

It was unclear exactly why Dowd asked that question but it came just after he retweeted a Washington Post op-ed claiming that Americans were less tolerant under Trump.

The op-ed came from controversial writer Jennifer Rubin, who tweeted polling data on Republicans being willing to allow businesses to refuse service to different minority groups.

Clinton, in 2016, famously tried to tie Trump to the "alt-right" and said you could put half his supporters into a "basket of deplorables" that included racists, sexists, xenophobes and homophobes.

One tweeter accused the ABC analyst of the type of "arrogance and self-righteous bloviation" that got Trump elected in 2016.

Dowd previously came under fire when he called Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas a "sexual predator" before the 2018 midterms -- a knock on Thomas, who faced sexual misconduct accusations from one of his former lawyers.