Tim Scott's mother: 'If my son is elected, I want him to focus on helping people'

Frances Scott, mother of 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott, said she hopes her son will focus on helping the less fortunate and will stay true to his roots if he is elected president.

The retired nursing assistant sat down with FOX News host Harris Faulkner as part of her "Families in Focus" series, which features candid interviews with the spouses and families of candidates in the 2024 GOP presidential primary field.

Recalling details of the senator's childhood from her living room in South Carolina, Frances Scott credited her faith for helping her navigate the obstacles she faced while raising Tim and his brother Ben as a single mom.

"I know I talk a lot about God, but that’s my faith," she said. "So it’s amazing to see all that he has done over the period of years, and now we are to this point. It’s unbelievable."

In his 2024 presidential announcement speech in North Charleston, Sen. Scott called his mother on stage, praising her as his "favorite American" before thanking her for the sacrifices she made that brought him to that very day.

"That was a big deal. That was very important," Frances Scott told Faulker. "I was very emotional about that day because when you look out, and you see all the people that were there to support him, to become the next President of the United States, that was very impressive. And I thank God for it."

The South Carolina senator, who joined the FOX News interview, said his mother instilled a work ethic and a strong sense of gratitude in him and his brother, equipping them with the skills and values they needed to succeed.

"[It's] Such an important quality that I was raised with. My mother working those 16-hour days as a nurse’s aide… cleaning bedpans. One of the most powerful examples of the dignity of work, that sacrifice pays off," he said. "She didn’t sacrifice her life. She invested her life in her two kids and she invested her life for her two kids in such a way that we received this harvest of opportunity, this harvest of work ethic. This harvest of being gracious and gratitude that came out of her example."

Ben Scott served 32 years in the United States Army. Tim, who is younger, is now a two-term U.S. senator and Republican presidential candidate.

Frances Scott said she would urge her son to focus on helping "people who don't have" if he made it to the Oval Office next year.

"I think it’s just as important that we have a president who is able to help people," she said. "Help other people succeed in their life. Sometimes life can be hard. But If we have someone who can understand and who has also been there to understand that life is hard, and to help push them on – but only in America that this can be done."