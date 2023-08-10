Wife of Vivek Ramaswamy says she always believed her husband would 'change the world'

Dr. Apoorva Ramaswamy sat down with Harris Faulkner to discuss what inspired her husband to run for president and why she believes he can "change the world."

The throat surgeon and wife of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss what led her husband to decide to seek the nomination.

"He told me a few months ago, Apoorva, we are facing a crisis for our country, for the country are two little sons are going to inherit. And I think we have to be the ones to step up and lead our country because no one's going to unify us, no one's going to remind us of why this country is the best nation in the world," she told Faulkner at a campaign stop in Iowa.

Apoorva, who met Vivek while they were in graduate school at Yale, described her husband as always having big aspirations.

"I'm pretty sure he's going to change the world," she recalled telling her mother after the pair met and later married in 2015.

She went on to emphasize the importance of having a role model in the Oval Office.

"We look to the president, not just as the person who's sitting across from world leaders, but really to be the role model in a lot of ways to our children, to our whole community," she said, adding that it's important for Americans "to care about" the first family regardless of political party.

Apoorva said President Biden "doesn't represent anything," arguing that the country needs someone who has "convictions" of their own.

"[Biden] looks like a nice uncle, but he doesn't stand for anything. He does whatever other people tell him to do," she added.

Faulkner's interview is part of the show's "Families in Focus" series, which will next feature Florida first lady Casey DeSantis.

Ramaswamy was the first candidate to agree to the language drawn up by the Republican National Committee (RNC) stating that all candidates will eventually support the party's presidential nominee.

Ramaswamy, with his signature this week, became the first candidate to formally qualify for the Aug. 23 Republican debate hosted by Fox in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to the pledge, candidates must affirm they will only appear in debates sanctioned by the RNC, and, should they fail to sign the pledge or participate in a non-RNC sanctioned debate, they will not be able to participate in any further party-sanctioned debates.

"Additionally, I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the 2024 Republican presidential nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden," the pledge goes on to say.

"I further pledge that I will not seek to run as an independent or write-in candidate nor will I seek or accept the nomination for president of any other party," it adds.

The first Republican primary debate airs on Fox News Channel on Wednesday, August 23 from 9pm to 11pm ET.

