Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals

TikToker refusing to give up first-class seat to a teen went viral. We asked travelers what they would do

While many would give up their airplane seat for a child, Americans say families should plan better

Jon Michael Raasch By Jon Michael Raasch , Teny Sahakian Fox News
Published
close
TikToker refusing to give up first-class seat to a child went viral. We asked travelers what they would do Video

TikToker refusing to give up first-class seat to a child went viral. We asked travelers what they would do

People weigh in on whether they would give up their first-class airplane seat so a child could sit with family after a woman said she refused in a viral TikTok video.

WASHINGTON D.C. – Several Americans said they would give up their first-class plane seat so a child could sit with their family after a video of a woman refusing to do so went viral.

"Absolutely. Without a thought," Natalie told Fox News. 

A little more reluctant, Darrel said: "I'd give it a second thought. But for a family to be together, probably, yes."

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Last month, a woman named Sabrina posted a TikTok video that went viral saying an airline worker asked if she would switch her front row first-class seat so a teenager could sit with their family. 

She denied the request and wrote in the video’s caption: "That’s a no from me dawg. Would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, I am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13."

Sabrina told Fox News she was offered a seat in the back of first class in exchange for her first row seat. She said she still feels comfortable with her decision. 

"The ticket was NOT cheap and I booked my seat in advance to make sure I treat myself to a nice experience as a reward for finishing my PhD," she said. 

TikTok users' comments on the video overwhelmingly supported Sabrina's decision.

One person commented on the video, "As a mom, I’m on your side. If they wanted to sit together they should have made sure the seats were together."

Another wrote: "I do not give up my seat unless its with an upgrade. Funny that's never an option."

OHIO WOMAN'S VIRAL TIKTOK DRAWS CRITICISM AND SUPPORT AS SHE REFUSES TO GIVE UP WINDOW SEAT TO ANOTHER MOTHER

However, travelers told Fox News ahead of Labor Day weekend in Washington, D.C. they would accommodate the family and move seats.

screenshot of tiktok comments supporting woman who refused to switch seats

TikTok users’ comments on the video overwhelmingly supported Sabrina’s decision, with one writing: "As a parent, you didn’t do anything wrong." (TikTok)

"I would trade because it's a family. Why wouldn't you let someone sit with their family? They want to sit together, travel together," Crystal said. "Family means everything to me, so I would give it up."

Jerron also said he would trade seats if asked.

"I'd want someone to do the same for me if my family was with me," he said.

MOM OF 2 YOUNG KIDS GETS 'HUGE STINK EYE' WHEN SHE FIGHTS FOR FAMILY'S ASSIGNED SEATS ON TRAIN

While many said they would sacrifice their seat, several said it’s the family’s responsibility to ensure they are seated together.

"I think they should have planned better," Bud told Fox News.

"It is on the families to plan to sit together, but circumstances happen, connecting flights, delays," Zara said. "So it's not to say that the family didn't plan accordingly. Things happen when you travel."

People sleep in reclined seats during an overnight flight

Natalie said airlines should be responsible for automatically seating families together. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Natalie said the airlines should have a system in place to relieve families of the seating arrangement burden.

"It should be an automatic thing," she said. "If you're from the same household, you bought your tickets together, you need to sit together."

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.

Jon Michael Raasch is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.