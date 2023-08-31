TikToker refusing to give up first-class seat to a teen went viral. We asked travelers what they would do

Several Americans said they would give up their first-class plane seat so a child could sit with their family after a video of a woman refusing to do so went viral.

"Absolutely. Without a thought," Natalie told Fox News.

A little more reluctant, Darrel said: "I'd give it a second thought. But for a family to be together, probably, yes."

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Last month, a woman named Sabrina posted a TikTok video that went viral saying an airline worker asked if she would switch her front row first-class seat so a teenager could sit with their family.

She denied the request and wrote in the video’s caption: "That’s a no from me dawg. Would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, I am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13."

Sabrina told Fox News she was offered a seat in the back of first class in exchange for her first row seat. She said she still feels comfortable with her decision.

"The ticket was NOT cheap and I booked my seat in advance to make sure I treat myself to a nice experience as a reward for finishing my PhD," she said.

TikTok users' comments on the video overwhelmingly supported Sabrina's decision.

One person commented on the video, "As a mom, I’m on your side. If they wanted to sit together they should have made sure the seats were together."

Another wrote: "I do not give up my seat unless its with an upgrade. Funny that's never an option."

OHIO WOMAN'S VIRAL TIKTOK DRAWS CRITICISM AND SUPPORT AS SHE REFUSES TO GIVE UP WINDOW SEAT TO ANOTHER MOTHER

However, travelers told Fox News ahead of Labor Day weekend in Washington, D.C. they would accommodate the family and move seats.

"I would trade because it's a family. Why wouldn't you let someone sit with their family? They want to sit together, travel together," Crystal said. "Family means everything to me, so I would give it up."

Jerron also said he would trade seats if asked.

"I'd want someone to do the same for me if my family was with me," he said.

MOM OF 2 YOUNG KIDS GETS 'HUGE STINK EYE' WHEN SHE FIGHTS FOR FAMILY'S ASSIGNED SEATS ON TRAIN

While many said they would sacrifice their seat, several said it’s the family’s responsibility to ensure they are seated together.

"I think they should have planned better," Bud told Fox News.

"It is on the families to plan to sit together, but circumstances happen, connecting flights, delays," Zara said. "So it's not to say that the family didn't plan accordingly. Things happen when you travel."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Natalie said the airlines should have a system in place to relieve families of the seating arrangement burden.

"It should be an automatic thing," she said. "If you're from the same household, you bought your tickets together, you need to sit together."

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.