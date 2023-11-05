Blinken meets with Palestinian leaders of West Bank as Israel continused Gaza invasion against Hamas
Secretary of State Tony Blinken met with Palestinian leaders of the West Bank in Jordan on Saturday as he pushed for a humanitarian pause in Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to relent until Hamas is destroyed.
A White House fence was vandalized Saturday night with red paint as pro-Palestinaian protesters shook the gate to one entrance to the executive mansion as some chanted "F--k Joe Biden," the New York Post reported.
The demonstrators also covered the General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in nearby Lafayette Park with graffiti and Palestinian flags, according to social media posts.
A building in Washington D.C. was vandalized with graffiti messages reading, "Death to Israel" and "Glory 2 the Martyrs," as thousands of protesters descended on the nation's capital to protest on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
"In our backyard: "Death to Israel" and "Glory to our Martyrs," among other violent antisemitic graffiti spotted in Washington DC. #WhereIsTheOutrage," the Israeli embassy to the United States said in an X post Saturday.
The footage showed a series of graffiti messages reading, "Free Gaza" and "F--k Israel."
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to criticism Friday that he was acting more like a president and neglecting his duties as governor after he helped ship weaponry to Israel and assisted in evacuating U.S. citizens from Tel Aviv.
DeSantis told FOX News he was simply "filling a void" left by what he suggested to be an insufficient response at the federal level.
"What we found after a day or two is that people were stranded. They weren't getting help from the State Department. They weren't getting help from the embassy there in Jerusalem. And so I did an executive order in Florida, and we were able to scramble planes and bring back mostly Floridians… [and] Americans who were stranded," he said Friday on "America Reports."
Israel's consul-general in Miami, Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, told the Tampa Bay Times weaponry parts had indeed been scheduled to fly as cargo on an El Al Airlines flight to Israel earlier in October and that DeSantis aides approached him for assistance.
The Times further reported additional manifests of donations from U.S. citizens were transported to Israel on Florida's dime, to which White House spokesman Rear Adm. John Kirby said it is legal for state governors to offer "foreign assistance."
Israeli Defense Forces shared images they say shows Hamas rocket emplacements dug in just yards away from a children's swimming pool in Gaza on Sunday.
Israel has long accused Hamas of placing rocket launch sites, headquarters and supply caches near or even beneath civilian infrastructure like playgrounds, hospitals and schools. Israeli forces have faced accusations of targeting civilians in Gaza as the military takes out such targets.
"Kids, swings, a pool and rockets. One of these things is not like the other," the IDF wrote Sunday.
"Hamas hides rocket launchpads in children's playgrounds. Here’s the proof:" it added, attaching footage.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said Saturday that U.S. policy toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "doesn't add up" as Israel's war against Hamas terrorists continues.
Omar has been critical of Israel's government since Hamas launched its surprise attack against the Jewish State on Oct. 7.
"U.S. policy is essentially that Netanyahu has no achievable goals in Gaza and a ground invasion risks regional war, including potential US troops. And also we should give him $14 billion in weapons with no restrictions, and say there are no red lines as he bombs refugee camps," Omar wrote Saturday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"See how this doesn’t add up?" she added.
More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, leading to retaliatory action from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.
President Biden indicated Saturday that progress has been made toward a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war.
The president was walking out of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware when a reporter shouted a question about progress on a potential pause. Biden responded with a thumbs-up gesture and said, "Yes."
Biden previously said that there needed to be "a pause" with the fighting during a campaign event in Minnesota on Wednesday.
“I think we need a pause," Biden began. "A pause means give time to get the prisoners out.”
At the time, the president acknowledged the "emotion" over the conflict and admitted it was complicated for both sides.
"It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well [as the Israelis]… I supported a two state solution, I have from the very beginning," he said. "The fact is the matter is that Hamas is a terrorist organization. A flat-out terrorist organization."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday amid the ongoing war between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken "reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance and resumption of essential services in Gaza and made clear that Palestinians must not be forcibly displaced."
"Secretary Blinken and President Abbas discussed efforts to restore calm and stability in the West Bank, including the need to stop extremist violence against Palestinians and hold those accountable responsible," Miller said.
Miller added, "Secretary Blinken reiterated that the United States remains committed to advancing equal measures of dignity and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike. The Secretary also expressed the commitment of the United States to working toward the realization of the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for the establishment of a Palestinian state."
