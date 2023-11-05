Blinken meets with Palestinian leaders of West Bank as Israel continused Gaza invasion against Hamas

A White House fence was vandalized Saturday night with red paint as pro-Palestinaian protesters shook the gate to one entrance to the executive mansion as some chanted "F--k Joe Biden," the New York Post reported.

The demonstrators also covered the General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in nearby Lafayette Park with graffiti and Palestinian flags, according to social media posts.

A building in Washington D.C. was vandalized with graffiti messages reading, "Death to Israel" and "Glory 2 the Martyrs," as thousands of protesters descended on the nation's capital to protest on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"In our backyard: "Death to Israel" and "Glory to our Martyrs," among other violent antisemitic graffiti spotted in Washington DC. #WhereIsTheOutrage," the Israeli embassy to the United States said in an X post Saturday.

The footage showed a series of graffiti messages reading, "Free Gaza" and "F--k Israel."