'The View's' Joy Behar says she will wear a mask 'indefinitely' in public places

Co-host of ABC's "The View" Joy Behar declared Thursday that she would continue to wear a mask "indefinitely" when in public places despite the continuously dropping number of coronavirus cases across the country or any potential easing of masking guidelines.

During the opening segment of the show focused on the CDC potentially easing its guidance on wearing masks, Behar told her fellow co-hosts that she was listening to her own guidance rather than the CDC's because the latter's were continuously changing, and that she would continue wearing a mask indoors in public places even if the guidelines were eased.

CDC DIRECTOR SAYS MASK GUIDELINES UPDATE WILL COME ‘SOON’

"Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn’t really follow 100% what they tell me because they keep changing it," Behar said. "A very short time ago, they were saying put the N95 masks on, and now make sure it’s a – and now they’re saying you don’t have to wear them anymore."

"So if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater … a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely," she added. "Why do I need the flu or a cold even? And so I’m listening to myself right now. I don’t think it’s 100% safe yet."

The co-hosts went on to debate the effectiveness behind wearing masks and the fact that guidelines appeared to continuously change since the start of the pandemic.

As coronavirus cases have continued falling, many states have begun easing restrictions, including indoor mask mandates. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency would "soon put guidance in place" on the wearing of masks and that it would be based on science and data.

