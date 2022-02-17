Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'The View's' Joy Behar says she will wear a mask 'indefinitely' in public places

The CDC has said it will be updating its guidance on wearing masks 'soon' amid the continued reduction of coronavirus cases across the country

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Co-host of ABC's "The View" Joy Behar declared Thursday that she would continue to wear a mask "indefinitely" when in public places despite the continuously dropping number of coronavirus cases across the country or any potential easing of masking guidelines.

During the opening segment of the show focused on the CDC potentially easing its guidance on wearing masks, Behar told her fellow co-hosts that she was listening to her own guidance rather than the CDC's because the latter's were continuously changing, and that she would continue wearing a mask indoors in public places even if the guidelines were eased.

"The View" co-host Joy Behar 

"The View" co-host Joy Behar  (Screenshot/ABC)

CDC DIRECTOR SAYS MASK GUIDELINES UPDATE WILL COME ‘SOON’

"Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn’t really follow 100% what they tell me because they keep changing it," Behar said. "A very short time ago, they were saying put the N95 masks on, and now make sure it’s a – and now they’re saying you don’t have to wear them anymore."

"So if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater … a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely," she added. "Why do I need the flu or a cold even? And so I’m listening to myself right now. I don’t think it’s 100% safe yet."

Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The co-hosts went on to debate the effectiveness behind wearing masks and the fact that guidelines appeared to continuously change since the start of the pandemic.

As coronavirus cases have continued falling, many states have begun easing restrictions, including indoor mask mandates. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency would "soon put guidance in place" on the wearing of masks and that it would be based on science and data.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.