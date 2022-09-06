'The View' hosts slam GOP response to Biden's student loan debt handout: 'Hypocrisy' is 'appalling'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" hosts slammed the Republican response to President Biden's student loan debt handout on Tuesday and said that the "hypocrisy" was "appalling."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg noted that some Democrats have come out against Biden's plan as well but that they were going to focus on the conservative response.

"Now, listen, this system is broken. This system is broken and we all know it. So, yeah, is he fixing everything right away? No, but it’s a damn good start. It’s a damn good beginning," Goldberg said.

Co-host Joy Behar said the "hypocrisy" was "appalling" and brought up the White House attacks against Republican members of Congress who took out Paycheck Protection Program loans during the COVID pandemic.

"Biden ran on forgiving $10,000, he ran on that. So this is a campaign promise that he fullfulled. Matt Gaetz. Matt Gaetz, received $475,932 Paycheck Protection Program loan. And he's yelling about student loan forgiveness, this guy. This is the type of thing that makes people crazy," Behar said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin similarly said that the argument that it was not fair to people who have already paid off their student loans drives her "crazy."

"Why would I want someone else to go through the struggle that I went through?" Hostin asked.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said that Republicans were messaging wrong on the issue and added that she didn't agree with Biden's plan.

"I worry it’s putting a band-aid the issue of higher education and affordability. The most elite institutions in the country have billion-dollar endowments but they’re letting students go broke trying to get in," she said. "A third of our country will never go to college at all and they may have taken out small business loans, they're craftsmen, they're technicians, they're roofers and they're not getting any forgiveness."

Sara Haines agreed that Biden's plan didn't address the root problem, the high cost of education. The hosts added that eliminating the interest rate on student loans would also help.

"But you know what, thanks Joe, for at least attempting to do anything because nothing’s been done," Goldberg concluded.

Biden announced his student loan debt handout plan at the end of August and intends to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.