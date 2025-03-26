Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

'The View' hosts call out Jasmine Crockett for mocking Greg Abbott's disability, say it was 'beneath her'

'You don't mock people with disabilities,' co-host Sunny Hostin said

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
close
‘The View’ urges Texas Democrat to apologize for disability crack at Texas governor Video

‘The View’ urges Texas Democrat to apologize for disability crack at Texas governor

The hosts of ‘The View’ reacted on Wednesday to comments made by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, about Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"The View" co-hosts offered rare criticism of Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who recently came under fire after appearing to mock Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's disability.

While giving a speech at a Human Rights Campaign event on Saturday, Crockett seemed to make fun of Abbott, a Republican who is paraplegic and uses a wheelchair, by calling him "Governor Hot Wheels."

"Y'all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there – come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey," Crockett said.

Reacting to the clip, co-host Sara Haines said that while Crockett is an "effective" and "talented" communicator, the wisecrack was "beneath her."

TRUMP SHREDS 'LOWLIFE' JASMINE CROCKETT AFTER CONGRESSWOMAN MOCKED GREG ABBOTT AS ‘GOVERNOR HOT WHEELS’

The View Jasmine Crockett

"The View" urged Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, to apologize for remarks about Texas Governor Greg Abbott.  (The View/screengrab/ (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign)

"I agree with that. I respect her, but it's never okay to mock a disability, whether Donald Trump or Jasmine Crockett," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in.

After co-host Whoopi Goldberg stressed that politicians and public figures must be "so careful" with what they say, Griffin noted that Crockett had made similar jokes about Abbott on several occasions.

"Not a good idea," co-host Joy Behar replied.

"You don't mock people with disabilities," co-host Sunny Hostin added.

"You don't mock people. I was just going to say don't mock people at all, and I admire Jasmine Crockett. I do think she is an effective messenger. I think this was a mistake, and I think when you make a mistake, you have to own it because it gives you more credibility when you do that," Hostin continued.

Hostin also claimed that she had no knowledge of Abbott's disability, but admitted that Crockett, as a politician in the state of Texas, must have been aware.

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT SAYS DEMOCRATS NEED TO BE ‘OK WITH PUNCHING’ IN RACES AGAINST TED CRUZ, REPUBLICANS

greg abbott and jasmine crockett

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, (right) (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images | Brandon Bell/Getty Images | Fox News Digital)

Facing a possible censure in the House of Representatives, Crockett's chief of staff said on Wednesday that the liberal Democrat's comments were misinterpreted.

Crockett's chief of staff, Kimberly McClain, told Fox News Digital, "Please be assured that the congresswoman, in no way, meant any harm toward the Governor OR meant to take lightly any medical conditions that he may have."

McClain pointed to a statement by Crockett on X in which she said, "I wasn't thinking about the governor's condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a 'hot a-- mess,' referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition."

JASMINE CROCKETT DISMISSES AMERICANS IMPACTED BY TRANS ATHLETES IN WOMEN'S AND GIRLS' SPORTS

Crockett and Abbott

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is claiming her recent comment seeming to mock a disabled Republican leader as "Governor Hot Wheels" was misinterpreted. Her previous comments about the governor, however, indicates otherwise. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins/(Photo by ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images))

Despite her statements, Crockett seems to have a pattern of making comments about Abbott "rolling" places.

Just last week, the congresswoman shared a post featuring Abbott in the White House, which read, "Rolling up to the White House to cheer on the president destroying the agency that makes sure kids in wheelchairs have equal access to education is wild."

During his re-election campaign against former Democratic Rep. Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke, Crockett again slammed Abbott on X, saying, "The new nickname I have for Beto O'Rourke is the king of the clap backs! Beto is rolling around the state… Where is Abbott rolling to?"  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The View" co-hosts said Crockett should not be censured for her comments and urged her to apologize. 

Nikolas Lanum is a reporter for Fox News Digital.