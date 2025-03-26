'The View' hosts call out Jasmine Crockett for mocking Greg Abbott's disability, say it was 'beneath her'

"The View" co-hosts offered rare criticism of Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who recently came under fire after appearing to mock Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's disability.

While giving a speech at a Human Rights Campaign event on Saturday, Crockett seemed to make fun of Abbott, a Republican who is paraplegic and uses a wheelchair, by calling him "Governor Hot Wheels."

"Y'all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there – come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey," Crockett said.

Reacting to the clip, co-host Sara Haines said that while Crockett is an "effective" and "talented" communicator, the wisecrack was "beneath her."

TRUMP SHREDS 'LOWLIFE' JASMINE CROCKETT AFTER CONGRESSWOMAN MOCKED GREG ABBOTT AS ‘GOVERNOR HOT WHEELS’

"I agree with that. I respect her, but it's never okay to mock a disability, whether Donald Trump or Jasmine Crockett," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in.

After co-host Whoopi Goldberg stressed that politicians and public figures must be "so careful" with what they say, Griffin noted that Crockett had made similar jokes about Abbott on several occasions.

"Not a good idea," co-host Joy Behar replied.

"You don't mock people with disabilities," co-host Sunny Hostin added.

"You don't mock people. I was just going to say don't mock people at all, and I admire Jasmine Crockett. I do think she is an effective messenger. I think this was a mistake, and I think when you make a mistake, you have to own it because it gives you more credibility when you do that," Hostin continued.

Hostin also claimed that she had no knowledge of Abbott's disability, but admitted that Crockett, as a politician in the state of Texas, must have been aware.

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT SAYS DEMOCRATS NEED TO BE ‘OK WITH PUNCHING’ IN RACES AGAINST TED CRUZ, REPUBLICANS

Facing a possible censure in the House of Representatives, Crockett's chief of staff said on Wednesday that the liberal Democrat's comments were misinterpreted.

Crockett's chief of staff, Kimberly McClain, told Fox News Digital, "Please be assured that the congresswoman, in no way, meant any harm toward the Governor OR meant to take lightly any medical conditions that he may have."

McClain pointed to a statement by Crockett on X in which she said, "I wasn't thinking about the governor's condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a 'hot a-- mess,' referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition."

JASMINE CROCKETT DISMISSES AMERICANS IMPACTED BY TRANS ATHLETES IN WOMEN'S AND GIRLS' SPORTS

Despite her statements, Crockett seems to have a pattern of making comments about Abbott "rolling" places.

Just last week, the congresswoman shared a post featuring Abbott in the White House, which read, "Rolling up to the White House to cheer on the president destroying the agency that makes sure kids in wheelchairs have equal access to education is wild."

During his re-election campaign against former Democratic Rep. Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke, Crockett again slammed Abbott on X, saying, "The new nickname I have for Beto O'Rourke is the king of the clap backs! Beto is rolling around the state… Where is Abbott rolling to?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The View" co-hosts said Crockett should not be censured for her comments and urged her to apologize.