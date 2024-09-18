'The View' host attacks Brittany Mahomes for indicating support for Trump: 'She's in an interracial marriage'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin went after Brittany Mahomes on Wednesday over indicating she might support Donald Trump on Instagram, arguing that she should have known better because she's in an interracial marriage.

"It just seems to me that since she is in an interracial marriage, she should have known that to support a racist is problematic, her children are biracial and her family is one of the families, that in the ’70s could not have lived in any of Donald Trump’s buildings," Hostin said.

Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, liked an Instagram Post on Aug. 13 that outlined Donald Trump's platform and was met with swift backlash. She has also liked subsequent comments on her own Instagram posts that hinted at support for the GOP ticket.

"It just seems to me that maybe she’s just not that politically savvy or maybe she’s just not read in," Hostin, who has repeatedly attacked Black Republicans, said.

Taylor Swift, who is Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, has appeared alongside Mahomes at various events since her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump has gone after Swift on social media since the endorsement.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested that they did not know for sure that Mahomes supports Trump, but her liking posts and comments did indicate she does. The hosts also highlighted reporting from the Daily Mail, who cites an anonymous source close to Mahomes saying that Trump's attack on Swift left her "shaken to the core."

"Pick your champions," co-host Whoopi Goldberg told Mahomes.

Swift endorsed Harris after the ABC News presidential debate.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Brittany Mahomes for comment.

Patrick Mahomes notably took the stance of not endorsing a presidential candidate during a recent press conference.

"I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way," he said. "I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family."

Hostin has said Black Republicans were like an "oxymoron," and has also dismissed the existence of Latino Republicans.

"I don't understand Black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans," she said during an episode of "The View" in 2022.