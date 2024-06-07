Expand / Collapse search
‘View’ co-host mocks the idea that Black Republicans exist: ‘Like looking at unicorns’

'Black voters consistently align with the Democratic Party,' Sunny Hostin insisted

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin mocked the idea that African American Republican voters exist on Friday.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin on Friday mocked the idea that Black Republican voters exist.

The co-hosts were discussing recent comments from Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., that Black families were "together" and voted more conservatively during the Jim Crowe era

Hostin then seized upon the fact that the Florida Republican was addressing a group of Black conservatives when he made the remarks and suggested such voters are mythical creatures.

"These Black men that he was speaking with, I’d love to see them," Hostin said. "It would be like looking at unicorns."

Hostin on The View

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin mocked the idea that Black GOP voters exist in America today. (Screenshot/ABC)

After several of her daytime talk show co-hosts took turns criticizing Donalds, co-host Joy Behar asked Hostin whether she believed the lawmaker was making the points out of "stupidity, or is it something else?"

Hostin accused the congressman and potential GOP vice presidential nominee of "pandering to Donald Trump."

"I thought it was interesting that the framing was a room of Black Republicans," Hostin said. She held her hands up to her eyes and jokingly scanned the audience, adding, "Where are they? Where are they? Because if you look at the stats, 77% – 81%, I’m sorry, of Black men are part of the Democratic Party."

"Black voters consistently align with the Democratic Party," Hostin continued. "Over 95% of [Black] women are part of the Democratic Party."

Byron Donalds fires back at critics in the controversy over his 'Jim Crow' comments

Republican Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida (left) and Wesley Hunt of Texas (right) headline a Black voter outreach event titled 'Congress, Cognac, and Cigars,' on June 4, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

While the majority of Black voters are registered Democrats, recent polling has shown that former President Trump has made notable gains.

Trump's support among Black voters has doubled compared to the 2020 election, 10% at the time, according to polls in recent weeks. CNN data guru Harry Enten said that could be "deadly" for President Biden’s re-election bid and help Trump win the White House.

"If you’re pandering yourself and your community and your history to a man like Donald Trump, who is a disgraced, one-term, twice-impeached, convicted felon — we get to say now — is even more despicable in this country," Hostin said on Friday.

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 