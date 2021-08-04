'The View' fails to disclose to viewers that Whoopi Goldberg headlined Cuomo fundraiser while tackling scandal

"The View" failed to disclose the conflict of interest that exists with co-host Whoopi Goldberg as she led the discussion about the scandals plaguing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The ABC daytime program kicked off its "hot topics" on Wednesday with the stunning report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which outlined damning sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

However, there was no acknowledgment by Goldberg nor from anyone on "The View" that she was one of Cuomo's celebrity fundraisers.

The New York Post reported back in November that Goldberg, along with Ben Stiller and Rosie Perez, were headlining a December virtual reelection fundraiser to commemorate Cuomo's 63rd birthday.

A more exclusive "host" reception reportedly welcomed donors who contributed at least $10,000 while the larger reception gave six tickets to anyone who donated $5,000 or three tickets to those who donated $2,500. Donors who gave $1,000 received one ticket while "young professionals and 'activists'" were able to attend with a mere $50 donation.

Goldberg's fundraising efforts for the governor date back to 2013, as the Post reported , when she emceed a $1,500-a-plate dinner for Cuomo at the Waldorf Astoria.

ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This isn't the first time that "The View" failed to mention Goldberg's close ties to Cuomo. Back in March, Goldberg led two separate discussions of the latest developments in the harassment scandal, including the claims of a third accuser and the governor's press conference in which he expressed regret over his conduct, but refused to resign.

On Wednesday, co-host Meghan McCain called out CNN and its anchor Chris Cuomo for staying silent on the subject during "Cuomo Prime Time."

"You want to talk about nepotism? Not having to talk about the biggest scandal in the country when it has to do with your brother and you’re hosting CNN, that’s nepotism. The Cuomo family and CNN are the worst kinds of nepotism that the media has an example of," McCain said. "If it were my brother and he had been accused of this, you'd be damn straight I would be talking about it on 'The View' this morning, and that makes all of them cowards."

"I hope Governor Cuomo is either forced out of office or resigns, and I hope that his brother Chris Cuomo has any kind of retribution whatsoever for his show … We wonder why people hate the media and hate journalism," she added.