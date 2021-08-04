Andrew Cuomo flamed by 'The View' for 'disgraceful' and 'inexcusable' behavior: 'He should resign'

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was lambasted by the co-hosts of "The View" following the release of a damning report that he sexually harassed 11 women while in office.

During a Wednesday discussion on the allegations, the co-hosts blasted the third-term governor, with one calling his actions "disgraceful" and "inexcusable," while multiple voices called on him to resign.

"He’s not going to resign because he’s narcissistic. He has a narcissistic disorder like a lot of politicians these days and a lot of men I know. But it’s disgraceful and inexcusable what he did, and he needs to resign," co-host Joy Behar said, touting Democratic New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, D., as "very highly qualified" to take over.

Behar implored Cuomo to be "just like Al Franken," and told him to set a good example by stepping down, referring to former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., who resigned in 2017 following allegations of sexual misconduct.

"The accusations weren’t a warm greeting with his hugs or his hands, or a kind word about how someone looked. They were about things like, would you have sex with an older man?" said co-host Sara Haines of Cuomo. "If they’re not sexual advances, I don’t know where that conversation was going to go."

Haines added everyone should think before they speak while at work and consider if what they're planning on something is something they would want said to their daughter, wife or sister.

Co-host Meghan McCain slammed the media's past fawning treatment of Cuomo throughout the pandemic. She specifically called out his "sexual" elevation within the media and amongst celebrities, pointing to comedian Chelsea Handler tweeting about having a crush on him.

She slammed Cuomo's handling of the pandemic in New York's nursing homes, referring to his fateful decision to send elderly, COVID-positive patients into the homes, which may have led to thousands of additional deaths.

McCain also noted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's involvement, calling him emblematic of why people distrust the press. The younger Cuomo provided political advice to his brother on responding to the allegations.

"You want to talk about nepotism? Not having to talk about the biggest scandal in the country when it has to do with your brother and you’re hosting CNN, that’s nepotism. The Cuomo family and CNN are the worst kinds of nepotism that the media has an example of," McCain said. "If it were my brother and he had been accused of this, you'd be damn straight I would be talking about it on 'The View' this morning, and that makes all of them cowards."

"I hope Governor Cuomo is either forced out of office or resigns, and I hope that his brother Chris Cuomo has any kind of retribution whatsoever for his show … We wonder why people hate the media and hate journalism," she said.