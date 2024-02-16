'The View' defends Fani Willis but host admits she 'should not have done this'

The co-hosts of ABC’s "The View" did their best to defend Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis after her Thursday testimony. However, one host admitted Willis’ behavior got her into this mess.

The co-hosts' comments followed Willis’ head-turning testimony at an evidentiary hearing regarding whether she should be disqualified for her alleged improper affair with a lawyer she hired to help her prosecute former President Trump.

Though she and her co-hosts insisted Willis came off as a "good lawyer on the witness stand," and claimed she gets more scrutiny because of her race, co-host Ana Navarro admitted the allegations against her "look bad" and that she should have disclosed she was in a relationship with lawyer Nathan Wade.

EMBATTLED DA FANI WILLIS FACES 4TH ACCUSATION TO DISQUALIFY HER FROM THE TRUMP CASE

The allegations that Willis was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with Wade at the time she hired him to help her prosecute Trump have become a media spectacle that has threatened to derail her case against the former president.

Co-host Joy Behar tried to deflect from the DA’s alleged affair by questioning if the married lawyers prosecuting her have a conflict of interest as well.

Behar said, "Meanwhile, the two lawyers prosecuting her, who were questioning her…" Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in, "Yeah, they’re married."

Behar continued, saying, "They're married to each other, and they have a law firm together." She then asked, "So, isn't that a conflict of interest and do they have a problem, and do they have a case against her?"

Hostin had to throw cold water on that attempt to defend Willis, however, later noting that "Georgia has a law in place that it is not unethical or illegal to have a romantic relationship with co-counsel. Even opposing counsel."

GEORGIA DA FANI WILLIS WILL NOT TESTIFY FOR SECOND DAY ON 'IMPROPER' AFFAIR WITH NATHAN WADE

Hostin said she doesn’t believe the prosecutors have a case against Willis, claiming it’s just a political stunt: "I think this is certainly just a political move. This is so that Trump can push this and try to kick this case and this can down the road."

Navarro agreed that the case against Willis is not that strong and claimed that prosecutors haven’t been able to prove conflict of interest on Willis’ part. Still, she admitted that the DA caused this mess for herself.

She said, "But it doesn’t look good. This does not look good for Fani Willis. I think she should have disclosed. I think you don’t create a mess where you eat, and she did."

Navarro alluded to racism and sexism to give Willis some benefit of the doubt, adding, "Look, I think as a woman she's got a double standard because, as you say, tons of men do things like this and there's no problem. I think as a woman of color she even gets more scrutiny and we know that. She knew that."

But, ultimately, she admitted much of the blame belonged to the DA. "She should have known better. She should have disclosed. She should have just not done this," she said.