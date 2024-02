Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich told "America's Newsroom" Friday that Fulton County DA Fani Willis's combative courtroom testimony on her affair and finances highlighted the prosecutor's "absurd" case against former President Trump and the left's desperation to take down the 2024 candidate. The former House speaker said the developments underscore "how desperate" the left is to destroy Trump.

GEORGIA DA FANI WILLIS WILL NOT TESTIFY FOR SECOND DAY ON 'IMPROPER' AFFAIR WITH NATHAN WADE

NEWT GINGRICH: This is an absurdity. You watch this person and you think, she really was going to take on the former president of the United States and a whole bunch of people under a RICO claim that almost everybody agrees is absurd? And now we discover not only that all humans are flawed, but in her case, I think it's also fair to say that she has probably violated the law herself by signing documents, as she herself admitted yesterday. She didn't realize that if you hired somebody under a contract that they were an employee. I mean, how could you have gotten through your first year of law school and not understood that when you hire somebody, even if by contract, they're an employee? It's this kind of stuff where people are going to look and say, this is the person who was going to try to destroy Donald Trump? It just highlights how desperate the left is.

Day two of a hearing to hash out allegations that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis had an "improper" affair with a colleague prosecuting the case against former President Trump is underway.

Though Willis was expected to take the stand again Friday, the after court convened, state prosecutors said they had no questions for Willis on cross examination, and she was not called back to the stand.

On Thursday, Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presided over a marathon — and at some points, contentious — day of testimony in which lawyers for defendants in the case grilled witnesses in an attempt to show that Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade were romantically involved when Willis hired him, and that she financially benefited from the relationship.

The courtroom hit a boiling point Thursday afternoon when Willis herself took the witness stand, after several attempts to avoid it, and was so combative that the judge had to step in multiple times to cool tensions.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.