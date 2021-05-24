Dan Bongino previews his Fox Nation show, interview with former President Trump

Special guest former President Donald Trump will join "The Dan Bongino Show" in its premiere episode on Fox Nation Monday for a special interview.

Fox Nation will now stream Bongino’s daily radio program from 12-3 PM/ET beginning on May 24th, providing exclusive video recordings of each episode to subscribers.

Bongino is taking over the timeslot formerly held by the late conservative radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh on stations across the country, who Bongino said he hopes to honor with his show.

"There’s no replacing Rush, okay? None. It’s never ever gonna happen," Bongino told "Fox & Friends." "But, me being in that timeslot, I really hope to do some honor to his legacy."

Bongino also praised radio juggernauts Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, and Brian Kilmeade for their "amazing work" in the industry, and admitted that it was "hard to put into words" how grateful he felt to host the show.

A former Secret Service Agent, NYPD veteran, and New York Times best-selling author, Bongino is best known amongst conservatives for his criticism of the Left and the Republican elite through his campaign for Congress, which nearly resulted in a historic political upset in the state of Maryland.

