Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox Nation
Published

Dan Bongino previews his Fox Nation show, interview with former President Trump

Former President Donald Trump will join Dan Bongino in his premiere episode Monday

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
close
‘The Dan Bongino Show’ host previews first episode and special guest on Fox NationVideo

‘The Dan Bongino Show’ host previews first episode and special guest on Fox Nation

Dan Bongino joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss his new radio show featuring special guest former President Donald Trump, streaming only on Fox Nation.

Special guest former President Donald Trump will join "The Dan Bongino Show" in its premiere episode on Fox Nation Monday for a special interview.

Fox Nation will now stream Bongino’s daily radio program from 12-3 PM/ET beginning on May 24th, providing exclusive video recordings of each episode to subscribers. 

Bongino is taking over the timeslot formerly held by the late conservative radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh on stations across the country, who Bongino said he hopes to honor with his show. 

TREY GOWDY, DAN BONGINO TO HOST NEW FOX NEWS WEEKEND SHOWS

"There’s no replacing Rush, okay? None. It’s never ever gonna happen," Bongino told "Fox & Friends." "But, me being in that timeslot, I really hope to do some honor to his legacy."

Bongino also praised radio juggernauts Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, and Brian Kilmeade for their "amazing work" in the industry, and admitted that it was "hard to put into words" how grateful he felt to host the show. 

A former Secret Service Agent, NYPD veteran, and New York Times best-selling author, Bongino is best known amongst conservatives for his criticism of the Left and the Republican elite through his campaign for Congress, which nearly resulted in a historic political upset in the state of Maryland.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Get early access and unfiltered insight from Dan Bongino on his new radio show, where he will tackle the biggest political issues, debunking both liberal and conservative establishment rhetoric, streaming Monday on Fox Nation!

Military members and veterans get one free year of Fox Nation if they sign up on May 24th through this Memorial Day (May 31st).

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Nikolas Lanum is a digital production assistant at Fox News.