Trey Gowdy, Dan Bongino to host new Fox News weekend shows

Fox News contributors Dan Bongino and Trey Gowdy will begin hosting Saturday and Sunday shows for the network as part of a new slate of weekend programming, Fox News announced Wednesday.

Bongino will host a primetime Saturday show at 10 p.m. ET, while Gowdy will host a 7 p.m. ET Sunday evening program.

Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent who joined Fox as a contributor in 2019, will launch his program June 5, tackling the week's most pressing headlines and drawing on his law enforcement experience to discuss American priorities like liberty, security, and family.

His show will replace Greg Gutfeld's weekend program, after the titular host's new program "Gutfeld!" launched last month to record ratings in its weekday 11 p.m. timeslot.

In addition to his primetime role, Bongino will continue serving as host of Westwood One's "The Dan Bongino Show." FOX Nation will stream his daily radio program from 12-3 p.m. ET beginning May 25.

Gowdy, a former South Carolina Republican congressman and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, will break down legal and political news on his program, in addition to conducting interviews with decision-makers and Washington insiders.

Gowdy joined Fox News as a contributor in 2019 and hosts "The Trey Gowdy Podcast" on FOX News Audio.

Fox News will also present a pair of panel discussion shows, "The Big Saturday Show" and "The Big Sunday Show," from 5-6 p.m. ET on weekends, featuring a rotating group of panelists discussing hot topics in news and culture.

Modeled after the network’s signature top-rated panel programs The Five and Outnumbered, the shows originally debuted on March 6 and after a successful test run, will now become a new fixture of the weekend lineup beginning June 5.