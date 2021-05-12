Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Trey Gowdy, Dan Bongino to host new Fox News weekend shows

Panel programs 'The Big Saturday Show' and 'The Big Sunday Show' will air on weekend evenings

By David Rutz | Fox News
close
Media top headlines May 12Video

Media top headlines May 12

White House reporters allowing the Biden administration to edit their quotes and more round out today's top media headlines

Fox News contributors Dan Bongino and Trey Gowdy will begin hosting Saturday and Sunday shows for the network as part of a new slate of weekend programming, Fox News announced Wednesday.

Bongino will host a primetime Saturday show at 10 p.m. ET, while Gowdy will host a 7 p.m. ET Sunday evening program. 

Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent who joined Fox as a contributor in 2019, will launch his program June 5, tackling the week's most pressing headlines and drawing on his law enforcement experience to discuss American priorities like liberty, security, and family.

FOX NEWS DOMINATES BASIC CABLE AS STRUGGLING 'NEW DAY' CONTINUES TO DRAG DOWN CNN

His show will replace Greg Gutfeld's weekend program, after the titular host's new program "Gutfeld!" launched last month to record ratings in its weekday 11 p.m. timeslot.

Dan Bongino: Leftists believe stereotyping is OK when it comes to policeVideo

In addition to his primetime role, Bongino will continue serving as host of Westwood One's "The Dan Bongino Show." FOX Nation will stream his daily radio program from 12-3 p.m. ET beginning May 25.

Gowdy, a former South Carolina Republican congressman and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, will break down legal and political news on his program, in addition to conducting interviews with decision-makers and Washington insiders. 

Gowdy joined Fox News as a contributor in 2019 and hosts "The Trey Gowdy Podcast" on FOX News Audio.

Gowdy: US intelligence community knows where COVID came from, even if Dr. Fauci does not Video

Fox News will also present a pair of panel discussion shows, "The Big Saturday Show" and "The Big Sunday Show," from 5-6 p.m. ET on weekends, featuring a rotating group of panelists discussing hot topics in news and culture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Modeled after the network’s signature top-rated panel programs The Five and Outnumbered, the shows originally debuted on March 6 and after a successful test run, will now become a new fixture of the weekend lineup beginning June 5.

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.