Texas softball player's slide goes viral after fooling catcher: 'I didn't think she'd fall for it'

A Texas high school softball player took creativity to the next level in order to help her team.

The senior player went viral after she tricked her opponent to look the other way as she evaded being tagged out, and ultimately, helped her team prevail 7-5.

Video showed Carthage High School's Jada Walton point to first base to distract the catcher.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Her opponent fell for her trickery, and as a result, she was able to dive into home plate. She joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss her strategy in the now-viral footage.

"I think I do it all the time, but I don't know, like in the moment, I had no idea what to do," Walton told Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith Monday. "We were just standing there, and I didn't think she was going to fall for it, but she did."

Hemmer jokingly asked Walton how many siblings she has and how many times she has deployed this strategy before.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have five siblings and probably every day," she responded.

Walton noted she is optimistic about the rest of the season, and said she will play in her next game today.

"It's looking good," Walton said when asked about the duration of the season.

Walton didn't clarify if she would execute the same strategy again if she gets the opportunity.