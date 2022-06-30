Texas leaders respond to op-ed arguing school choice benefits minority communities: 'The only solution'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hispanic school choice advocate Valerie Gurr dared Texas leaders to "listen" to Latinos who want school choice in an op-ed for the Houston Chronicle, and several officials did just that.

The current education system disproportionately affects minorities and disadvantaged children, she argued, noting the issue was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those students, she said, have "slipped through the cracks and been assigned to schools that have been failing for decades."

"As a Hispanic school choice advocate and parent myself, I understand why families, now more than ever, are asking for access to educational freedom," Gurr, the director of external affairs for the American Federation for Children, wrote. "All one has to do is watch the news to see the frightening statistics. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened both academic and non-academic difficulties that Latino students already experienced, particularly for those growing up in low-income homes. Reports show that many students were forced to drop out of school to help support their families, and those who remained in school lacked access to technology and other necessary resources."

She suggested that Education Savings Accounts and tax-credit scholarships are a good start to help turn the tide and start ushering in an era of educational freedom.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R., shared the piece on Twitter, while several other leaders pledged to heed Gurr's counsel.

Some Texas legislators agreed with the governor on the merits of school choice.

"@GovAbbott nails it. Who will the Texas Legislature listen to? Parents with kids in failed schools want us to listen. Parental Choice is the only solution," State Rep. Steve Toth wrote.

"Gov @GregAbbott_TX is right! Latinos want #SchoolChoice, and #txlege should listen. Also…9 out of 10 GOP TX voters and nearly every parent who wants to educate their child how they see fit support it too. We must finally lead on education freedom next session. #txed," Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison tweeted.

"I will seek to eliminate truancy laws and other barriers to school choice, and support competition in education, in accordance with community standards. I believe that parents/guardians should have the authority to decide where and how their children are educated," Mark Tippetts, Libertarian Candidate For Texas Governor, said.

Abbott voiced support for a school voucher proposal in May that would allow students to use government funding to attend private or charter schools. School choice proponents cheered his speech, while his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke accused him of trying to "defund" public schools.

The school choice movement has appeared to grow in popularity in other states in recent weeks. The Arizona Legislature was heralded for passing legislation enact the most expansive education savings account program in the U.S., offering universal school choice to 1.1 million students. The program provides parents with scholarships to cover educational expenses such as private school tuition, online education, education therapies, tutoring, etc. Supporters have referred to it as the "gold standard" of educational freedom.

Polling from RealClear Opinion Research in June found that a majority support school choice (74% vs. 16% opposed) while 10% are unsure. Broken down by party lines, 83% of Republicans, 69% of Independents, and 70% of Democrats said they strongly or somewhat support school choice.

"As leaders in a state that does not provide scholarships for students to attend private schools, Texas legislators should view the strong support for school choice as a wake-up call," Gurr wrote. "They should move to release the stranglehold on education for the next generation, considering Hispanics represent more than 52 percent of the 5.5 million students enrolled in public schools in the state during the 2019-20 school year."

"For years, Hispanics have been asking for a seat at the table, and that time has come," she continued. "As a growing political power, Latinos are equipped not only to vote for leaders who empower parents and families, but also to become the educational leaders our community yearns for."