Ted Cruz erupts on reporter at border, accuses him of parroting Democratic talking points: 'Complete lie'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, angrily sparred with a reporter at the border Thursday, hammering those in the press he believes "parrot" talking points defending President Biden’s handling of the crisis at the southern border.

Responding to the idea that Republican senators are among those to blame for not stopping the flow of illegal immigration, Cruz pointed his finger at and denounced it as an "utter and complete lie."

Garcia said, "Republican members here, what have you all done to help Joe Biden?" Cruz retorted it was a "ridiculous and silly question."

CRUZ REBUKES BIDEN'S HANDLING OF THE US-MEXICO BORDER AS TITLE 42 EXPIRES: 'THIS IS YOUR FAULT'

"I’ve been in office 11 years. You don’t get to argue with me," Cruz snapped. "You asked your question. You want to hold a press conference, you can do it over there!"

"So let me answer his question. The talking point of the Democrats, which this media reporter happily parrots, is ‘Gosh, the problem can’t be fixed.' There’s one little problem with that. It is an utter and complete lie," Cruz said.

Cruz added, "In 2020, the last year of the Trump presidency, we had the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. You asked what I’ve done? I’ve championed the men and women of border patrol. I’ve championed securing the border. I’ve championed ‘remain in Mexico.’ And we turned this problem around and solved it."

He concluded, "And we went from Joe Biden inherited the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years, and the first day in office he made political decisions to cause this problem!"

Cruz said the journalist should be ashamed of himself, "and you're not reporting facts. You're telling lies!"

As Newsweek noted on Friday, "Trump's hardline immigration policies did see sharp decreases in arrests for illegal border crossings, including the number of people detained at the border during his first year in office being the lowest level since 1971."

MIGRANT NUMBERS GROWING AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER HOURS BEFORE TITLE 42 ENDS

Also while at the border on Thursday, Cruz scolded the President: "Joe Biden, this is your fault…. The people who are killed crossing illegally, that is your fault. The women who are sexually abused crossing illegally, that is your fault. The children who are brutalized crossing illegally, that is your fault. The people who are dying of drug overdoses — over 100,000 last year — that is your fault."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.