Taylor Swift, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin among TIME Person of the Year finalists

TIME magazine has released its "Person of the Year" shortlist for 2023, a star-studded list of political and cultural leaders that includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, American pop star Taylor Swift and British monarch King Charles III.

The list, released first to NBC's "Today Show," also included chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, the hit film "Barbie," and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Swift, who recently surpassed a $1 billion net worth in October, according to Bloomberg, is one of the most influential music talents in history. The "1989" singer-songwriter is one of the few musicians to achieve this financial feat with just music releases and performances, the outlet reported.

"Taylor is in a unique position, in terms of monetizing her talent. In an era where artists have lost millions — as album sales gave way to digital downloads — she’s actually riding the tech wave, instead of going out with the digital tide," branding expert Doug Eldridge told FOX Business.

TIME NAMES UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY ITS 2022 'PERSON OF THE YEAR'

President Biden called Xi a "dictator" in November during a press conference concluding the U.S.-China summit in San Francisco. Biden was responding to a reporter who asked if Biden would still refer to Xi using the term, which he used for the first time in June.

"Well, look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country, that is based on a form of government that is totally different than ours," Biden said.

Biden's first reference to Xi as a "dictator" came amid the aftermath of a Chinese spy balloon traversing the continental U.S., which caused an uproar after the president waited until it was off the coast of South Carolina before giving the order to bring it down.

TIME MOCKED FOR NAMING LIZ CHENEY A 'PERSON OF THE YEAR' FINALIST: 'SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED'

King Charles, who recently celebrated his 75th birthday, has at times been overshadowed by press coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this year.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital that Harry alienated himself from his father after he wrote about the king's beloved wife, Camilla, in an explosive memoir titled "Spare."

In 2022, TIME named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its "Person of the Year," beating out nine other individuals or groups who were finalists. The "spirit of Ukraine" was also honored in recognition of Ukrainians’ resistance to the Russian invaders of their country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Russian President Vladimir Putin also made the list of finalists from TIME staff, as his country continues to wage war with Ukraine. Putin was previously the 2007 TIME Person of the Year.

Fox Business' Lauryn Overhultz, Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.