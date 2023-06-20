Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator

Biden's remarks came a day after Antony Blinken met with Chinese officials over tensions between the two countries

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
RULE THE UNIVERSE: Fox Nation explores the life and political ambitions of Chinese President Xi Jinping Video

RULE THE UNIVERSE: Fox Nation explores the life and political ambitions of Chinese President Xi Jinping

Fox Nation's 'Who is Xi Jinping?' explores the life, political history and future ambitions of Chinese president Xi Jinping. 

President Biden, while attending a fundraiser in California on Tuesday, called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator.

The U.S. president also echoed comments about a Chinese spy balloon that drifted across the U.S. earlier this year, saying Xi was embarrassed that the balloon was blown off course.

Reuters reported that Biden made the remarks at a fundraiser in California, a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the Chinese president in China to ease tensions between the two countries.

BIDEN ATTENDS SILICON VALLEY FUNDRAISER HOSTED BY BILLIONAIRE WHO TRAVELED TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S ISLAND

Biden and Xi shake hands in front of the Chinese and US flags

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.   (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Following his meeting with Xi on Monday, Blinken told reporters the relationship between the U.S. and China took a "positive step" during his trip, as both agreed on the need to stabilize the relationship.

Biden said over the weekend he hopes to speak with Xi about how the U.S. and Beijing can "get along."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Biden planned to attend four fundraisers in California since his arrival on Monday, as he ramps up his 2024 campaign.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics