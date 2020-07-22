Tammy Bruce: Nancy Pelosi just told us everything we need to know about Dems and COVID-19

Democrats want to keep the "framework" of "panic and chaos" going amid the COVID-19 pandemic because they think it might hurt President Trump in November, Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce stated Wednesday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Bruce said that while coronavirus restrictions were once a "genuine issue" in the beginning, what is "occurring" now is entirely politically motivated on behalf of liberals.

PELOSI CALLS CORONAVIRUS THE 'TRUMP VIRUS' FOLLOWING REVIVED WHITE HOUSE TASK FORCE BRIEFING

"But really, as a nation, we have to look and be reminded. Like after [Hurricane] Katrina: officials there confiscated people's firearms. It was determined unconstitutional and illegal, but they did it anyway," she noted. "This is government's nature."

According to Bruce, 2020, being an election year, has lit a fire under Democrats, enabling their attitude regarding the pandemic.

"They want to keep this framework going of panic and chaos. I think in part because they think it might hurt the president," she said. "They are wrong. Americans are not infants. We know what is going on, and we are going to defend our lives. The president, I think, is within that framework. He understands that, but this is not going to bode well for the Democrats in November."

"Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt pointed out that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called COVID-19 the "Trump Virus."

"That tells you everything you need to know.," Bruce laughed. "We can't deal with the serious problems if the Democrats are not even willing to face reality. And, that is the case in many dynamics."

The president has also been criticized for his own labels of the deadly disease that has killed over 142,000 Americans, coining the terms "Kung Flu" and China Virus."

CBS News reported earlier this month that more than 2,100 anti-Asian American hate incidents related to COVID-19 have been recorded across the United States over a three-month time span between March and June.

But, as the virus continues to rage, so must partisan politics.

"You know, it’s not a coincidence that they're finally cleaning up in front of City Hall because of President Trump saying he's going to send federal agents. This is chaos that they want to push out as far as possible," Bruce said, referring to actions taken by the New York City Police Department Tuesday to clear out a protest encampment.

President Trump has suggested he would send federal officers to liberal-run cities in the coming weeks; there are already agents in Portland and Chicago.

"The American people are being thrown into a political volcano because certain craven politicians think that it's going to get them something in November. They're going to have another message coming to them," Bruce told Earhardt.

"This is unacceptable no matter what your political party: that our children are being used as hostages when it comes to schools reopening and our businesses are being destroyed because some politician thinks that he's God and he doesn't care. Because, you know, you're going to be cannon fodder because of the next job he or she may want," she concluded.

