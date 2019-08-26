Tammy Bruce on coverage of Trump at G-7 summit: The media's lies are 'harming the country'

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce said Monday on "Fox & Friends" that the mainstream media is not being fair to President Trump in its coverage of the G-7 summit in France, and she noted that the American people are tired of the dishonesty.

"What we've learned from the media is that they make things up, they're in their own separate reality," the Fox News contributor argued, claiming the "legacy media is being destroyed" by people who are obsessed with taking down Trump.

The president took to Twitter to criticize the coverage of this trip and said in a joint news conference that the media claimed he was in a "dispute" with world leaders before he even arrived at the forum.

"The question I was asked most today by fellow World Leaders, who think the USA is doing so well and is stronger than ever before, happens to be, “Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much? Why are they rooting for it to fail?” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters Monday alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump lamented the reporting and said the G-7 has been "successful, very friendly."

"Very opposite of what you've reported. You had a report where I was on the plane, hadn't even landed yet and you said I was in a dispute. I said, 'that's tough, I haven't landed yet.' So that's your predisposition. ... We had a lot of fake news where they're saying there's no unity," said Trump.

Bruce argued that the reporting on Trump's trip does not align with the actual results and "something is wrong" heading into the 2020 election.

"There is an actual desire to gaslight people into believing something that isn't true. ... It hasn't been like this before, because now it's just about lies from the system overall that are harming the country and harming how the country is being viewed," she said.

China signaled on Monday it was seeking a "calm" end to its ongoing trade war with the U.S., as Asian markets crumbled and China's currency plummeted to an 11-year low following the latest tariffs on $550 billion in Chinese goods announced last Friday by the Trump administration.

Trump said Monday that officials from China called U.S. officials and expressed interest to "get back to the table,” the Wall Street Journal reported. He called the discussions a “very positive development.”

“They want to make a deal. That’s a great thing,” he said.