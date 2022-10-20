Taking in 'The View': Hosts panic over voter focus on economy, shift inflation blame, mourn 'depressing' polls

"The View" hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg appeared annoyed over a focus on the economy and criticism directed at Democrats ahead of the midterms during "The View" this week.

After noting that only 7% of voters believe that threats to democracy is a major issue ahead of the midterms on Tuesday, Behar argued Republicans were not going to fix anything.

"The Republican Party is happy to let corporations never pay another tax the rest of their days, they will cut Social Security, they’re going to cut lunches for children. They are not going to help you, so why would you vote for them? And yet, I see that it’s very close, that people are not understanding what the stakes are. And I find it, I find it sad and depressing," she said.

After co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested the hosts might have a "blind spot" with regard to the economy and the direct impact it has on voters, Behar and Sunny Hostin pushed back and asked her what the Republican's solution was for inflation.

On Thursday, Goldberg teed up a clip of Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Mike Konczal, the director of Macroeconomic Analysis at the Roosevelt Institute discussing inflation on Capitol Hill. The ABC co-host suggested Democrats didn't have a messaging problem when it came to soaring prices because Porter had identified the "real culprit."

Konczal said during the congressional hearing on Wednesday that "corporate profits" were the biggest driver of inflation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One of the things that has been making me crazy is when people say, ‘well why don’t the Democrats get the message out?’ I figured out that it’s not the Democrats who are having the problem. The media is not reporting any of this," Goldberg said in response to the soundbite.

Behar was quick to agree with Goldberg that argued that she should "blame the media."

"I am blaming them," Goldberg responded. "This is information that should be out, and it’s not."

During Thursday's episode, Behar also claimed Republicans have historically "screwed up the economy" and that they were not better at alleviating economic concerns.

"Every time the Republicans are in office, the deficit goes up. Then the Democrats have to come in and sweep it all up and fix it up, and they lose because people, like, I don’t know what they’re thinking right now, and then the Dems have to come in and fix it again. That is what’s happening," Behar said.

"The View" hosts also interviewed White House correspondent April Ryan on Thursday about her new book, "Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem."

Behar asked Ryan if she agreed with Michael Moore's prediction that the midterms would be a "blue tsunami" despite "depressing" recent polls suggesting the Republicans were gaining an advantage.

Ryan broke down gubernatorial and Senate races across different states and offered praise for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

"And Georgia. Stacey Abrams, the reason why there's such a fierce fight against Stacey Abrams is because she's a winner," Ryan told "The View" hosts.

"Granted she did not win that gubernatorial race the first time, and even if she doesn't win this time, that black woman changed that state from red to blue. End of story. She did."