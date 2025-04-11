Actor knocks 'Fantastic 4' hero as 'womanizing' guy, says his portrayal in new film will be different

Film actor Joseph Quinn claims in a new interview that his portrayal of The Human Torch in Marvel’s reboot of the "Fantastic Four" franchise will be a departure from the past.

Marvel Studios is working on a reboot of one of the oldest teams of superheroes in the genre. The new version of the series, with an entirely new cast, will be set in a retro-futuristic, alternative-history version of the 1960s.

Entertainment Weekly writer Christian Holub, who got a behind-the-scenes look at the film in production, noted "these classic characters are headed back to the big screen to see if they can inspire the same kind of wonder they did when they debuted in the '60s — and in the process, save not just their fictional world but also the struggling Marvel Cinematic Universe."

CHRIS HEMSWORTH DETESTS WHEN OTHER MARVEL ACTORS ‘BASH’ SUPERHERO FRANCHISE AFTER A FLOP

One of the actors, Joseph Quinn, who will be playing Johnny Storm, a.k.a. Human Torch, spoke with the magazine about how he hopes to put a new spin on the character.

"Johnny is Marvel's archetype of a ‘hothead’ teenager, but what exactly that means has been open to interpretation over the years," Holub observed. "In the 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four movies, for instance, Chris Evans played the character as a skirt-chasing scallywag. Quinn wanted to do something different."

"He's a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he's funny," Quinn told the magazine. "Myself and [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally. He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don't think so. This version of Johnny is less callous with other people's feelings, and hopefully there's a self-awareness about what's driving that attention-seeking behavior."

Holub also wrote about how Sue Storm, better known as the "Invisible Woman" and portrayed by Vanessa Kirby, will have a political aspect to her character.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Sue has accomplished just as much in the political realm. As head of the Future Foundation (a concept taken from writer Jonathan Hickman's 21st-century Fantastic Four comics, one of the successor stories that is as beloved by fans as Lee and Kirby's originals), she has helped achieve global demilitarization and peace," Holub wrote. "When Shakman and his collaborators say the dreams of the '60s have been made real in this movie, they don't just mean rocketships."