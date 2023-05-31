Sunny Hostin, Jane Fonda under fire for bashing White Americans: 'Not making the country better'

Liberal elites like Academy award-winning actress Jane Fonda and "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin endured fierce backlash over their scrutiny targeting White men and women in attacks on the "patriarchy."

Fonda blamed men and racism for climate change at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend, calling for the arrest of oil executives who are "all men," prompting a flood of criticism.

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer weighed in on her remarks during "Hannity," arguing identity politics is "killing America" and support for the Democrats is dwindling as a result.

"Identity politics is killing America. The notion that we should judge one another on the basis of whether we're male or female or White or Black or Hispanic or anything else. This is the disease inside the Democratic Party," Fleischer told Sean Hannity Tuesday. "They're taking the beautiful phrase e pluribus unum and abolishing the unum, the unity that has made us a great country, and they only want to focus on the pluribus, the many, and they use it the derogatory… way against White men."

"This is killing the Democrats, and that's why they've lost all the rural vote. They are increasingly vulnerable in the suburbs, and I hope they keep doing it," he continued.

Fonda called the climate crisis, caused by racism and White men, a "tragedy" that must "absolutely stop."

"There would be no climate crisis if there was no racism. There would be no climate crisis if there was no patriarchy. It's a mindset that sees things in a hierarchical way," Fonda said. "White men are the things that really matter, and then everything else with nature at the bottom, sacrifice zones, right? It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop."

"We have to arrest and jail those men. They're all men running the oil companies and the gas companies and the plastic refineries. We have to make them stop. This is really serious," she continued.

Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, R., called her out during "Hannity" for her "ridiculous" remarks, noting her energy hypocrisy in driving a Tesla.

"I love how being an actress for a living and being able to match legwarmers makes her an expert in climate change, and now she's going to go arrest people," Dixon said. "I don't know how her Tesla will even run if she can't power it, which is most likely powered from gas. So how is she actually going to get anywhere if she decides to do this? And then will she also jail her friends like John Kerry and all of her friends that are flying private jets?"

"It is absolutely ridiculous," she continued.

Meanwhile, Hostin also received sharp backlash for her remarks targeting White women voters, accusing them of wanting to "protect the patriarchy" by falling "in line" with their husbands' voting patterns.

"I think that women, White women in particular want to protect the patriarchy here because it's to their benefit," Hostin said. "They want to make sure that their husbands do well. They want to make sure that their sons do well. They want to make sure that their children do well, and they want to make sure that they do well."

"Most of the women in some of these studies are married White women, and they do fall in line with what their husbands are doing, what their husbands are voting," she continued.

Hostin appeared to reference the book "They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South," in her remarks, seemingly comparing those who went along with their slave-owning husbands to any who continue to support Trump.

Kennedy fired back at Hostin for "shaming" mothers and said the liberal ABC host is not bringing funny or "intelligent conversation" to viewers.

"I am shocked that people on ‘The View’ have not been punished or sanctioned by their network for espousing some of the racist views that they do on a daily basis," she said during "Fox News Tonight" Tuesday. "They've gotten way too comfortable being cruel and divisive. They're not making the country better."

"It's not intelligent conversation. It's not funny. There's really nothing of value when you watch that show and… it's like she's a garbage person with garbage opinions," she continued.

