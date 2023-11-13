‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp faces backlash for promoting ‘Zionism is Sexy’ stickers

"Stranger Things" actor Noah Schnapp is facing calls for cancelation after he was seen in a restaurant posing with stickers that said, "Zionism is Sexy."

The Jewish-American actor, known for his portrayal of Will Byers on the Netflix television series, was seen in an Instagram video laughing with friends as they held up the stickers, with some that also read, "Hamas is Isis."

In the clip, Schnapp was seen sitting at the table and recording the group as they made silly faces and posed with the various stickers.

Zionism is a term used to define the Jewish nationalist movement of 1897, which eventually led to the formation of Israel in 1948 following the Holocaust.

The video received substantial backlash on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Not even surprised anymore, he just wants his career to be over at this point," one user said.

"Seeing these rich people with huge smiles on their faces as they support a genocide from the comfort of a cute little coffee shop is disgusting," another added.

Another account predicted that Schnapp's career in the future would consist of minor supporting roles before finally fizzling out completely.

"People like him do not deserve success at the expense of millions of people," the user added.

"Noah Schnapp can sit in fancy cafes with his friends, be pro-genocide & Islamophobic openly but still talk about 'being scared as a Jew' while people are getting called terrorists & get arrested over just saying free Palestine," another chimed in.

Others suggested that Schnapp's actions had put them off from watching the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things."

Schnapp's talent agency did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Last month, Schnapp released a strong message in support of Israel on Instagram.

He said at the time that he was "heartbroken" by the violence committed by Hamas against Israel on October 7, which resulted in the murder of more than 1,000 civilians.

"You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism," he declared. "It shouldn't be a difficult choice. Shame on you."

Schnapp, in the post, referenced his Jewish heritage as well as a message of solidarity with the country reeling from the deadly attack.

"As a Jewish American, I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves," he wrote.

The actor acknowledged he wants peace between both Palestinians and Israel but insisted that people should not be choosing sides over this issue.

He also condemned responses celebrating or rationalizing the attacks, stating, "I am outraged by the justification and celebration of the death of a young girl's life. Have people lost their minds??? STOP!"

