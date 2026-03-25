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Stephen Colbert's surprising next act after 'The Late Show' ends: Co-writing a 'Lord of the Rings' film

Late-night host says he will base script on chapters from 'The Fellowship of the Ring'

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Late-night host Stephen Colbert revealed in a video announcement Tuesday that he will co-write the next "Lord of the Rings" movie after his program ends in May.

"You know what the books mean to me and what your films mean to me, but the thing I found myself reading over and over again were the six chapters early on in the 'Fellowship' that y’all never developed into the first movie back in the day," Colbert said in a video with Peter Jackson, the director of the "Lord of the Rings" movies.

Colbert said the next film would be based on "Fog on the Barrow-downs," chapter eight of "The Fellowship of the Ring."

Colbert, Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee will write the script for the film, which is titled "The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past," according to Deadline.

Colbert's late-night show is set to end in May. The final episode will air on May 21, 2026.

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert speaks during the 2026 Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on March 8, 2026, in New York City.  (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East)

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CBS announced in 2025 that Colbert's "The Late Show" would end in May. The network said at the time it was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night."

The liberal late-night host addressed rumors about his next move during an appearance on fellow late-night host Seth Meyers' show in January.

Meyers brought up the rumor about Colbert running for office after noting the others, which included a $13.5M deal with Netflix, which Colbert quipped was "not enough money."

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"Obviously, I mean, that’s something I have to discuss with my faith leader and my family," Colbert said. "And if there is some way for me to serve the American people in some way that could possibly be greater than a late-night television show, I would consider that."

Colbert is a longtime fan of "The Lord of the Rings" series. He hosted panels at the 2014 Comic-Con for "The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies," according to Deadline.

Colbert at Comic Con

Stephen Colbert and son attend the Legendary Pictures preview and panel during Comic-Con International 2014 at San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2014, in San Diego, California.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

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In the video alongside Jackson, Colbert quipped, "It turns out I’m going to be free starting this summer."

The late-night host said he wouldn't have been able to do the show and work on the new movie at the same time.

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Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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