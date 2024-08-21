Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill weighs in on Kamala Harris' chances of victory

Hamill a prominent Democrat celebrity, Trump critic

By Elizabeth Elkind , Matteo Cina Fox News
Published
'I'm speechless!': Mark Hamill responds to President Biden's DNC address Video

'I'm speechless!': Mark Hamill responds to President Biden's DNC address

The "Star Wars" actor says he's "very confident" in a Kamala Harris victory in November.

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill is among the big names in Chicago this week to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepting the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week.

Hamill told Fox News Digital on the way to a VIP event on Tuesday evening that he is "very confident" Harris will beat former President Trump in November.

The Hollywood star, known best for playing Luke Skywalker in the science-fiction saga, briefly chatted with fans and media and stopped to take photos with Democrat fans in attendance.

DNC IN CHICAGO: 8 SHOT, 4 MURDERED IN WINDY CITY ON DAY 1 OF CONVENTION

Mark Hamill

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill spoke with Fox News Digital on the sidelines of the DNC. (Fox News Digital)

When asked what he thought of President Biden’s Monday evening farewell speech, Hamill said, "I’m speechless. It was fantastic."

Hamill has long been one of Biden’s most high-profile supporters and an active critic of Republican presidential nominee former President Trump.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison posted a TikTok video alongside Hamill on the first night of the convention where the actor invoked his "Star Wars" past.

CHICAGO GETS ‘WEIRD’ FOR DNC WITH ABORTION TRUCKS, INFLATABLE IUD AND FREE VASECTOMIES, CONSERVATIVES SAY

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in character for "Star Wars"

Hamill, left, as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" alongside Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis)

"In the movies, I fought against make-believe evil. But we’re at a time in history where we’re fighting against real evil," Hamill said. "So, I beg you, please don’t go to the orange side."

It was followed by Harrison posing with a blue lightsaber.

Hamill shared the video on X and wrote, "My message to Jaime Harrison: The Force is strong with [the Harris-Walz campaign] & the Democratic Party…My message to MAGA: Go FORCE Yourself."

PLANNED PARENTHOOD OFFERING FREE ABORTIONS, VASECTOMIES AT DNC

Mark Hamill at White House press briefing

Hamill, a top Biden supporter, met with the president in the Oval Office in May and stopped by the press briefing room with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. (Getty Images)

The actor notably defended Biden in the days after his disastrous performance in the late June presidential debate on CNN, which eventually precipitated Biden's ouster by fellow Democrats worried he would lose to Trump in November.

"One off night doesn't change the fact that [Biden] is the most legislatively successful [U.S. president] in our lifetime. One off night also doesn't change the fact that the former guy is a convicted felon, serial liar & adjudicated rapist who is unfit for ANY office. Period," Hamill wrote on X.

