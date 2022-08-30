Slain officer's widow disgusted as Brown University honors cop killer's art: 'What about my husband?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Slain officer's widow Maureen Faulkner voiced outrage on "Fox & Friends First" early Tuesday after learning that Brown University sharing the voice of her husband's killer with the world by honoring his art in an exhibit dedicated to voices of the mass incarcerated.

Faulkner, whose husband Daniel was gunned down by Mumia Abu-Jamal in 1981, told Ashley Strohmier she was "outraged" and felt as if she had been "re-victimized" by the university's decision to honor her husband's killer.

"I was 25 years old when my husband was shot in the back, and then he fell to the ground and lost his gun. He did shoot Mumia Abu-Jamal in the stomach, and then Jamal tracked him down and continued to shoot at him," she recalled.

Faulkner went on to say Abu-Jamal fatally shot her husband between the eyes.

COP-KILLER MUMIA ABU-JAMAL GRANTED APPEAL, SPURRING OUTRAGE FROM WIDOW OF SLAIN OFFICER

"This is what the young people at Brown University need to know, that this man caused our family heartache," she added.

Faulkner also voiced outrage over Abu-Jamal's profits from his artwork, saying Brown purchased 40 to 60 boxes of his artwork, so they can be displayed in the library.

PENNSYLVANIA PANEL ADVANCES VICTIM'S RIGHTS BILL AFTER CONVICTED COP KILLER'S COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

"What about my husband? What about him?" she asked, calling out those asking for Abu-Jamal's release.

"If you want to let him out in society, dig my husband back up and bring him back to life. That's what I have to say to you."

Faulkner vowed to also find out how much money Abu-Jamal received from trusts, saying she is "angry, outraged and disgusted," and plans to reach out to the university.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This collection will give scholars a rare chance to peer inside prison walls and understand how incarcerated people live, think and advocate for themselves," said Kenvi Phillips, director of library diversity, equity and inclusion at Brown.

Abu-Jamal received the death penalty after being convicted of Daniel Faulkner's murder in 1983, but the sentence was dismissed years later after a court concluded the death penalty instructions given during the trial were "potentially misleading."

AP contributed to this report.