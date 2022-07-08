Rick Perry: The American people know it's Biden's policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry discusses how the Biden administration's energy policies show complete disregard for the American people and how skyrocketing prices are affecting them on "Hannity."

RICK PERRY: It's frankly very disheartening to watch an individual who is supposed to be trying to make America a better place to live. That he has such disregard for the average citizen out there. You know, it's probably been decades since he pulled into a gas station and bought a gallon of gasoline. He doesn't understand what the average citizen is going through, the cost of groceries, going to the grocery store, trying to decide whether, you know, do I fill the car up or do I fill it halfway up and try to buy some groceries? All of those things are going on with the American citizen today. He can get up and read what's on the teleprompter or attempt to read what's on the teleprompter and do whatever his staff says. But the fact is, the American people know that it's his policies.

