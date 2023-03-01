SEAN HANNITY: Racial-centered rhetoric is nothing new for President Biden

Sean Hannity discussed Biden's past racial gaffes and how the President will fair in 2024 with Democrats if he keeps his current vice president on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid." Okay. I thought we judge people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. Now, sadly, that type of rhetoric is nothing new for President Biden. Now, the woke hysterical word police in the Democratic Party – they elected one of the most bigoted people in the Washington swamp. For example, Biden once worked with segregationists like Robert KKK Byrd.

Remember, he wanted to stop integration of our public school system. In his words, he didn't want his kids to grow up in a school that is a "racial jungle." His best friend and mentor was that same Senator Robert Byrd, the former grand pooba of the Ku Klux Klan. And more recently, he told African-Americans that they're not really black, of course, unless they vote for him. Then he said about Barack Obama – "This is storybook, man. He's clean, he's bright, he's articulate." Wow, that's storybook. For the first time ever, he said. If Joe Biden were a Republican, do you think the mob and the media would still support him after all of this?

Wow. Now, the woke mob in the Democratic Party, they had no problem voting for Joe. They turned out in record numbers for that guy. But will they support him again in 2024? Now, will he even be mentally and physically capable of serving another term? Now, the doctor, First lady Jill Biden is all in and now reportedly is pushing Joe to run for that second term.

I would only like to remind the Bidens that once again, that the White House, this is not their personal retirement home, although he spends 40% of his time in Delaware meeting people that we have no idea who he is meeting because they don't keep records of it. Now, one New York Times columnist even suggesting that Americans may be more inclined to vote for Joe Biden, who is soon to be 82, if he dumps Kamala Harris and chooses a more popular running mate.