Fox News Flash
Published

SEAN HANNITY: We 'need answers' about Biden and China

Hannity urges President Biden to answer the 'tough questions' about China

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sean Hannity: China should be the No. 1 suspect behind aerial objects Video

Sean Hannity: China should be the No. 1 suspect behind aerial objects

Fox News host Sean Hannity takes a closer look at how President Biden has responded to a series of high-altitude objects penetrating American airspace on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped into President Biden over his handling of recent aerial objects on ‘Hannity.’

SEAN HANNITY: Don't expect any clarity from Joe Biden. Now, here is the truly frightening part. Joe has absolutely no idea. He told us today. None at all, whatsoever, what these objects were, where they came from, what they were doing. He has no idea what he ordered our military to shoot down. I am not making this up.

CHINA IS ALREADY AT WAR WITH AMERICA AND THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS IGNORING THE SIGNPOSTS

He doesn't know what he even shot down, but he's very, very confident it wasn't from China. How on Earth would he possibly know it's not from China, especially after the first Chinese spy balloon? They should be the number one suspect. In my mind, they are the number one suspect. Then, he says they could be research balloons. Okay. Does anyone here actually believe that?

Joe Biden is not mentally capable of answering any tough questions, especially about his family's very deep financial ties to China. We need answers because we, the American people, have a right to know how much money and business did Joe, Hunter and Jim Biden and the rest of them do with the communist Chinese? Are they bought and paid for? Are they compromised?