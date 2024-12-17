SEAN HANNITY: On January 20th, 2025, the gaslighting in this country will come to an end

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the American people are ready to "move on" from President Biden in his opening monologue Tuesday on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden is still president for a few more weeks. But you, the American people, are ready, obviously, to move on. According to a new Reuters poll, Biden now has an approval rating of only 38%. Joe will now spend most of the next month sleeping, hopefully, while his staff is working overtime to sabotage the incoming Trump White House.

…

TRUMP SAYS BIDEN ADMIN ‘KNOWS WHAT IS HAPPENING’ ON DRONES

The days of secrecy, dishonesty, lack of availability and lack of transparency, they are over. From the border to crime to the economy to spy balloons and little drones flying over our heads. Trump is upfront about his plans, about his agenda. And as for that current drone scandal now brewing nationwide... On January 20th, 2025, the gaslighting in this country will come to an end. Our federal government is now abusing power like never before. But in 34 short days, Donald Trump will bring about the return of a basic principle: our federal government cannot abuse power like this ever again.

In 24 days, Trump will bring about a return of a basic American principle. Our government will once again be by the people, for the people, of the people. And the all-powerful bureaucratic state is facing a reckoning. We will have a return to constitutional order.

What did our framers and our founders, what did they want more than anything? They wanted something called limited government, greater freedom. And hopefully, we can return to that.