Government agencies say joint investigation into drone sightings reveals no threat: 'We recognize the concern'

Government agencies issued a joint statement on Monday on the ongoing investigation into the mysterious drone sightings reported across the country, mostly in New Jersey and the mid-Atlantic region, over the past few weeks.

In the statement penned by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Defense, the agencies said while they "recognize the concern," there is no evidence that the drones are "anomalous" or a threat to national security or public safety.

The FBI has received more than 5,000 reports of alleged drone sightings in "the last few weeks," generating approximately 100 leads, according to the statement.

Advanced detection technology and trained visual observers were sent to the northeastern states to assist local and state authorities with investigating.

"Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones," it said.

Though the agencies said they have found no risk during their investigation thus far, they have urged Congress to enact legislation when it returns that would "extend and expand existing counter-drone authorities to identify and mitigate any threat that may emerge."

The agencies did briefly address drone sightings over military facilities in New Jersey and elsewhere, including within restricted airspace, but said they are "not new."

"DoD takes unauthorized access over its airspace seriously and coordinates closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities, as appropriate," the statement said. "Local commanders are actively engaged to ensure there are appropriate detection and mitigation measures in place."

Public News founder Michael Shellenberger responded to the statement on X, calling out the Biden administration for admitting there have been drones in restricted airspace after initially saying there hadn't been.

"Three days ago Biden officials stressed, emphatically, that drones have not penetrated restricted air spaces," he wrote. "Now, the Biden administration (DHS) admits there have been drone incursions over miliary bases – in a nonchalant way, as in ‘no big deal.’ Sure."

There are more than one million drones lawfully registered in the US, according to the statement, and thousands of them fly "on any given day" for commercial, hobbyist or law enforcement purposes.

"With the technology landscape evolving, we expect that number to increase over time," the statement said.

The DHS, FBI, FAA and DoD said they will continue to support law enforcement agencies in investigating drone sightings going forward.