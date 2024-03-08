SEAN HANNITY: Biden's State of the Union was a 'DNC political speech'

Sean Hannity discusses President Biden's State of the Union address and how despite the President's claims, the country is not in a strong place on "Hannity."

BIDEN ASSAILS 'PREDECESSOR' TRUMP, GOP IN SHARPLY PARTISAN STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH

SEAN HANNITY: President Joe Biden laid out his radical wishlist for America. His speech was so hyped up, it was bizarre.

…

He spent most of the night shouting, speeding through his speech and clearly overcompensating from the normal "everyday Joe" that can barely string two sentences together. At times it became uncomfortable watching him screaming and yelling and speeding through that speech. The AP affectionately called it feisty.

I guess that's one way to describe it. Tonight, America saw, let's say, a very different Joe Biden. I might call him jacked up Joe. And that's being charitable. He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry old man. We'll have a lot more on that coming up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And in spite of what Joe Biden claimed tonight, sadly the state of our union is not strong. And sadly, politics was the clear agenda of the president and facts and truth – that took a backseat to that radical agenda.