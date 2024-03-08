Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Biden's State of the Union was a 'DNC political speech'

He sounded like a 'hyper-caffeinated, angry old man'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Biden’s speech was hyped up and bizarre: Hannity Video

Fox News host Sean Hannity recaps President Biden’s State of the Union address to Americans on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity discusses President Biden's State of the Union address and how despite the President's claims, the country is not in a strong place on "Hannity."

BIDEN ASSAILS 'PREDECESSOR' TRUMP, GOP IN SHARPLY PARTISAN STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH

SEAN HANNITY: President Joe Biden laid out his radical wishlist for America. His speech was so hyped up, it was bizarre. 

He spent most of the night shouting, speeding through his speech and clearly overcompensating from the normal "everyday Joe" that can barely string two sentences together. At times it became uncomfortable watching him screaming and yelling and speeding through that speech. The AP affectionately called it feisty. 

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington. Standing at left is Vice President Kamala Harris and seated at right is House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP) (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)

I guess that's one way to describe it. Tonight, America saw, let's say, a very different Joe Biden. I might call him jacked up Joe. And that's being charitable. He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry old man. We'll have a lot more on that coming up. 

And in spite of what Joe Biden claimed tonight, sadly the state of our union is not strong. And sadly, politics was the clear agenda of the president and facts and truth – that took a backseat to that radical agenda. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.