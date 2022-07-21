Dr. Saphier, 'Outnumbered' hosts torch liberal media's Hunter Biden blackout: 'Continued partisanship'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Nicole Saphier called out liberal media outlets for not giving fair coverage to the developing investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings and potential federal charges. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, Saphier noted the contrast in how former President Trump was relentlessly covered, while the broadcast networks did not even mention Hunter Biden developments in their newscasts Wednesday night.

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: Here's the thing that I find very interesting in the story. The international illegal stuff aside, some of the things that they're looking at -- there's potential tax evasion and also providing false statements to get a gun while he was addicted to drugs. I would personally think that the Democratic Squad would be all over this because I thought only Republicans and bad people did stuff like that. But no, they're not talking about that at all. But when it was Trump, I don't care if it was the neighbor of the neighbor of the cousin of the guy that he knew once, it was plastered all over the media. So the media has continued to just show partisanship, and they are not giving fair coverage to what is going on right now.

