Ruthless podcast plays 'Klain to Fame' mocking media personalities thirsty for retweets from WH chief of staff

The conservative podcast "Ruthless" debuted a new game show on Tuesday having fun at the expense of liberal media personalities who seek the approval of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Since the beginning of the Biden administration, Klain has built a heavy Twitter presence and become known for retweeting journalists and pundits who offer glowing coverage of his boss, President Joe Biden. Hence "Klain to Fame."

The premise of the game involves co-hosts Josh Holmes and Comfortably Smug having to decipher which of the four tweets presented by co-host Michael Duncan was not retweeted by the prolific White House aide. The theme of the game show was the Biden administration's handling of the turbulent Afghanistan withdrawal.

RUTHLESS PODCAST PLAYS ‘VEEP OR VEEP’ USING QUOTES FROM KAMALA HARRIS, FICTIONAL VP SELINA MEYER

The first tweet came from #NeverTrump GOP commentator Joe Walsh, which read, "I’m praying that all those who want out, can get out. But everyone who isn’t in Afghanistan right now should just chill. Take a breath. This is only Day 2. This is only Day 2 of this evacuation. Let’s see how this plays out. And let’s pull for & pray for this evacuation to work."

The second tweet came from Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin about Special Immigrant Visas (SIV), writing, "what else are we doing to expedite SIVs??? Hmmm: Organize [a] historic airlift, maybe."

The third was from MSNBC host Joy Reid, reacting to Biden's remarks on Friday, tweeting "like it or not, the vast majority of Americans agree with him. The most relevant story now, is how our people and our friends get out, including how to unwind the mess of an asylum system and the crap deal with the Taliban that Trump left us with."

RUTHLESS PODCAST PLAYS ‘DEM OR JOURNO’ GAME USING QUOTES CONDEMNING JOE MANCHIN OVER FILIBUSTER SUPPORT

The final tweet came from liberal Twitter personality Brooklyn Dad Defiant, who wrote on Friday, "President Biden announced that 13,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14, with many more to go. I stand with our President," with an American flag emoji.

"This is tough. All of these are just garbage," Smug reacted.

Smug ruled out Rubin since she's become "so thirsty" for Klain's retweets and how Walsh has become a "resistance hero" for the left during the Trump era, ultimately picking Brooklyn Dad Defiant as the one who didn't earn the coveted Klain retweet.

Holmes agreed that Rubin gets an "auto-RT" from Klain and despite Reid's tweet being "insane," it's something that could feasibly be shared by the White House chief of staff. He guessed Walsh's tweet was the one that received no Twitter love from Klain because the former Illinois lawmaker has "clear mental health issues" and that it's a "bridge too far" for the Biden aide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Smug and Holmes were floored when Duncan revealed that it was Rubin's tweet that was never retweeted by Klain.

"I baited you!" Duncan exclaimed. "I baited you with one of the few tweets of Jennifer Rubin that he didn't RT. He didn't get to it!"

"That was good work," Smug commended the game show host. "I am stunned."

"Klain to Fame" was accompanied by a theme song sung by "Hollywood Henn" Amanda Henneberg spoofing the 1980 Irene Cara classic "Fame."