Limbaugh on impeachment, jobs report: Trump has achieved 'peace and prosperity,' Dems have nothing but 'hatred'

House Democrats don't care about the needs of the American people because their hatred for President Trump is blinding, conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh said Friday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Pete Hegseth, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Limbaugh said that Democrats have "sacrificed every bit of concern for the American people" in their efforts to impeach the president.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Trump, declaring that the president's conduct "leaves us no choice but to act."

Her announcement comes after a heated House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday featuring four law professors -- most of them notably Democrat-invited witnesses who presented arguments for impeachment.

Pelosi claimed the facts are now "uncontested" that Trump "abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security" by allegedly using aid as leverage to seek an investigation of Joe Biden and his son Hunter from Ukraine.

However, the Trump administration and Republicans say the president did nothing wrong.

Trump accused Democrats of trying to impeach him over "NOTHING" and warned that this impeachment could set a dangerous precedent in the future. Limbaugh said Democrats are motivated by one thing -- hatred of Trump.

"Democrats are wandering aimlessly and being propelled by one thing, you guys. You're watching it. You watched it with the three so-called expert witnesses. We are watching pure, raw, hatred. They hate the man and they hate the people who elected him. They hate him because he beat them," Limbaugh explained.

He told the "Friends" hosts that Democrats have "not a shred of evidence for any allegation they have made for three-and-a-half, going on four years" and that Pelosi and her leadership are "almost sickeningly absorbed with destroying Donald Trump."

"Meanwhile, Trump keeps plugging away. The economy is roaring, its future looks great, wages are up, Trump's job approval numbers are up...The Democrat Party does not care about the things the American people [care] about," he said.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the United States added a staggering 266,000 jobs in November with unemployment down to 3.5 percent -- a 50-year low.

"If you had to give President Trump a legacy right now, [it'd be] peace and prosperity. What every voter goes to the voting booth and wants to achieve with their vote: peace and prosperity," said Limbaugh, applauding Trump for not starting any new wars.

Limbaugh said Democrats are turning to impeachment because they "have nothing" to run on in 2020, given the economic success under the Trump administration.

Limbaugh cited stalling legislation including passing the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) and lowering prescription drug prices as further evidence that Democrats are not working on behalf of the American people.

"They have abandoned any pretense of any care or concern of what the American people want," he said. "After Trump wins 2020, they'll keep going like he's John Gotti. So people better get ready for this because this isn't going to end because the Democrats are nothing but pure raw hatred."