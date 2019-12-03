Pam Bondi: Dems ignoring USMCA trade deal and are 'dead set on taking out' Trump

Congressional Democrats are united in force and are "dead set" on removing President Trump from office, said former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday.

"This whole thing has been a sham," she said on "Fox & Friends. "It started in the bunkers of the Capitol, shrouded in secrecy. That secrecy has continued," said Bondi, who is now a White House special adviser.

"[The new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement] USMCA ... could bring over 176,000 jobs — billions of dollars to our economy is sitting on Nancy Pelosi’s desk collecting dust because they won’t do anything positive because they are dead set on taking out our great president. And we're not going to let it happen," Bondi added.

Bondi also said it would be irresponsible for Democrats to censure Trump because they have yet to prove he has done anything that warrants punishment.

"The president did nothing wrong. Censure is not acceptable," she said. "How can it be, when you did nothing wrong? This process has been a sham from the beginning."

"The president did everything right and they continue to attack us every day. Censure is not appropriate — not acceptable."

Some have proposed Democrats consider issuing a formal censure to Trump for his telephone conversation with the Ukrainian president, rather than moving forward with articles of impeachment.

Trump referenced House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., during his trip to London on Tuesday, and called him a "deranged human being."

“I learn nothing from Adam Schiff, I think he’s a maniac,” he said. “I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being. I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he’s a very sick man, and he lies.”