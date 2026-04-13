Ro Khanna confronted by voter on California immigration policies in Jubilee appearance

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Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., faced off with a speaker identified as "Marien" during a Jubilee debate on Sunday, where the two debated immigration policy, public safety, and accountability for elites tied to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Marien framed her concerns around personal safety and government priorities, arguing Democratic policies pose a great threat to everyday Americans.

"My frustration is as a regular everyday American citizen, I feel that I am more likely to be harmed by Democratic policies such as open borders," Marien said.

The exchange reflected a broader debate over immigration enforcement, crime, and policy priorities, with Khanna advocating reform alongside border security as critics pointed to gaps in California’s approach.

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"In your state, something like 4,600 or so illegal migrants that had criminal records were re-released from jail," Marien said. "So when we're talking about harming Americans, when we're talking about children potentially being harmed, when we're looking into child trafficking, we have to acknowledge that illegal migration is the biggest funnel for child trafficking."

Khanna responded by reiterating his position on border security while shifting focus toward enforcement priorities.

"I’m for secure borders," Khanna said. "We have been for a secure border."

The debate also touched on differing perceptions of enforcement in California, with Marien rejecting Khanna’s characterization of Democratic positions.

"No one in California can say that they’re for a secure border," Marien said.

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At another point, Khanna said he was opposed to ICE "putting terror in communities."

"I feel comfortable with ICE… I’m not terrorized by them," Marien said.

The conversation expanded beyond immigration to include accountability standards in cases tied to Epstein, as both participants debated how allegations should be handled.

Marien stressed the importance of due process and a high evidentiary standard before punishment.

"I am very much pro any abuser being in jail, but I'm also pro the complete burden of proof," Marien said.

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