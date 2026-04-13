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Immigration

Ro Khanna confronted by voter on California immigration policies in Jubilee appearance

Marien cited roughly 4,600 illegal migrants with criminal records allegedly re-released from jail in California

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Ro Khanna clashes with voter over immigration, crime, and Epstein accountability in heated Jubilee debate Video

Ro Khanna clashes with voter over immigration, crime, and Epstein accountability in heated Jubilee debate

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) debated a voter identified as Marien on a recent Jubilee episode, clashing over immigration policy, border security, and accountability tied to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

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Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., faced off with a speaker identified as "Marien" during a Jubilee debate on Sunday, where the two debated immigration policy, public safety, and accountability for elites tied to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Marien framed her concerns around personal safety and government priorities, arguing Democratic policies pose a great threat to everyday Americans.

"My frustration is as a regular everyday American citizen, I feel that I am more likely to be harmed by Democratic policies such as open borders," Marien said.

The exchange reflected a broader debate over immigration enforcement, crime, and policy priorities, with Khanna advocating reform alongside border security as critics pointed to gaps in California’s approach.

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Downtown Kirksville Missouri where Easter Sunday rape and kidnapping case involving illegal immigrant suspect was reported

A view of downtown Kirksville, Missouri, where authorities say an illegal immigrant is accused of raping and kidnapping a woman on Easter Sunday. (City of Kirksville/Department of Homeland Security)

"In your state, something like 4,600 or so illegal migrants that had criminal records were re-released from jail," Marien said. "So when we're talking about harming Americans, when we're talking about children potentially being harmed, when we're looking into child trafficking, we have to acknowledge that illegal migration is the biggest funnel for child trafficking."

Khanna responded by reiterating his position on border security while shifting focus toward enforcement priorities.

"I’m for secure borders," Khanna said. "We have been for a secure border."

The debate also touched on differing perceptions of enforcement in California, with Marien rejecting Khanna’s characterization of Democratic positions.

"No one in California can say that they’re for a secure border," Marien said.

A Border Patrol vehicle beside the border wall in Arizona beside a mugshot of illegal alien Jose Gustavo Angulo Bernal

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Mexican illegal immigrant Jose Gustavo Angulo Bernal (right) outside a residence in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, close to the southern border. (iStock; DHS)

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At another point, Khanna said he was opposed to ICE "putting terror in communities."

"I feel comfortable with ICE… I’m not terrorized by them," Marien said.

The conversation expanded beyond immigration to include accountability standards in cases tied to Epstein, as both participants debated how allegations should be handled.

Marien stressed the importance of due process and a high evidentiary standard before punishment.

"I am very much pro any abuser being in jail, but I'm also pro the complete burden of proof," Marien said.

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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