Reversal of Disney's self-governing status 'ironic' says historian Victor Davis Hanson

With the repeal of Disney's special self-governing status in Florida, the dynamic of woke corporations attacking conservative states is being reversed, historian Victor Davis Hanson told Fox News Friday.

Hanson told "Hannity" the dissolution of Disney's self-governing status is an ironic counteraction to the trend of corporations like Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines and Major League Baseball denouncing or acting against a center-right legislative decision.

Hanson pointed to Coke and MLB's outcry over Georgia's passage of an election security law, which led to the All-Star Game being relocated from Atlanta to Denver – as well as pressure from other corporations against a now-overturned policy in North Carolina requiring people to use the bathroom designated to their birth sex. The NCAA and several companies threatened action after then-Gov. Pat McCrory supported the legislation.

Outrage over the Disney decision is "ironic" given that context, Hanson said.

"Over the last decade we've been told that private business can really force these conservative states to their knees – if they have ID laws, Major League Baseball will boycott them, or [North] Carolina has just two bathrooms, and all of our California companies here will shut out billions of dollars," he said.

"So now it's sort of reverse that. Not really. It's not even equal yet, but the states are saying we can do this too. We can pass laws that reflect our values, just like you can boycott our states."

He added that there have been some eccentric reactions to the move, including from American Federation of Teachers chief Randi Weingarten, who claimed decisions like DeSantis' are "how wars start."

Hanson said Weingarten actually has a point, but not one she intended to make – in that the Third Reich in Germany and the Maoist Revolution in China can be partially traced to indoctrination of youth into a totalitarian ideology.

"It's kind of ironic that she was right," he said.