Retired Marine responds to 'woke' Fort Benning commanding general who attacked him over vaccine criticism

Retired Marine Josiah Lippincott, who is currently a student at Hillsdale College in Michigan, responded Tuesday after a U.S. Army general used his official Twitter account to call on the college to "come get" him after he publicly disagreed with the general's narrative about coronavirus vaccines.

Lippincott joined "The Ingraham Angle" to respond to Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe, the commanding officer of Fort Benning in Columbus, Ga.

On July 22, Donahoe said he would mandate the coronavirus vaccine if he had the power to do so, citing a reported surge in ICU visits by young soldiers due to infection.

Lippincott replied that the Pentagon has lost a total of 26 personnel to the virus out of an estimated 2 million total, while military suicides saw an increase year-over-year by that same figure of 26.

Donahoe went on to accuse Lippincott of engaging in "false equivalency" and downplaying the vaccine, before tweeting to Hillsdale's official account, "Come get your boy."

Donahoe has since appeared to make the tweet private.

"I want to make really clear, these guys are woke losers who love cancel culture and they can't see reality," Lippincott told host Laura Ingraham. "These guys spent 20 years in Afghanistan, spent $2.4 trillion of American taxpayer money, we lost 2,300 servicemembers – and we left Bagram Air Force Base in the middle of the night."

"America should be angry, they should be demanding answers," he said, pointing to Donahoe's stature as one of the military's top officers.

Ingraham noted that Donahoe has repeatedly taken a hard line against vaccine-hesitant servicemembers under his Fort Benning command.

She played clips of videotaped orders he gave prohibiting Fort Benning personnel from eating at indoor restaurants in Columbus, as well as visiting "indoor gym facilities."

Lippincott went on to suggest that instead of Democrats' January 6 Committee, they should be investigating the wars in the Middle East and make generals like Donahoe testify as to what they did for the two decades they were there.

"This disconnect from reality has been there for a long time and it needs to be held to account," he said. "We have 906 admirals and generals in our military, and it's an increasingly bloated group, and an ideologically similar group as well."